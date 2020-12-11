Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Merle J. Mound
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY

Merle J. (Swayer) Mound

July 10, 1926 - Dec. 8, 2020

GLENS FALLS - Merle J. (Swayer) Mound, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at The Pines of Glens Falls. Born July 10, 1926 in Manistique, MI, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Albertine (Forrest) Swayer.

On July 1, 1949, Merle married Robert Mound and together they raised their family until his passing.

Merle was a member of The Missionary Society. She enjoyed attending auctions, going for rides, searching for treasure at garage sales, and making crafts. She and her husband Bob loved traveling to Florida together. Merle will always be remembered as a soft-spoken, mild manner woman with a great sense of humor who adored her family. She documented many family stories that will be fondly remembered by her children. She was incredibly thoughtful and enjoyed caring for others.

In addition to her parents and husband, Merle is predeceased by her sisters: Natalie Olson, Marjorie Swayer, Sharon Fish, an infant sister Ruby Swayer, as well as her brother Lloyd Swayer.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Merle Pendley (Don), Robert Mound (Stacey), Ann Wood, Kathleen Mound, Philip Mound and Raymond Mound; her grandchildren: Donald Pendley II (Catherine), Matthew Pendley (Kelly), Chris Mound (Tracy), Nick Mound, Brie Mound, Jonathan Wood (Heidi), and Becky Wood; her great-grandchildren: D. III, Robert, Jenna, Trevor, Rowan, Jayden, CJ, Kai, Jared, Courtney, Benny, Skylar, and Regan; her sister Dorina Curtis; her brother Gary Swayer; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no calling hours. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Masks and social distancing are required. Only 40 people may enter the building at one time.

Interment will take place in the spring at the Mettowee Valley Cemetery, Pawlet, VT.Memorial donations in Merle's name can be made to a charity of one's choice.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
You surely will be missed,your gentle ways will be in our hearts forever. We love you. Bob and Stacey
Bob and Stacey
December 12, 2020
Rest In Peace Gram. You will be missed! Love Chris, Tracy, CJ, Jayden & Kai
Chris Mound
December 11, 2020
Very sorry for the loss of your mom. She was a sweet lady. My thoughts and prayers to your family.
Tammy Tifft
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results