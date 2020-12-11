Merle J. (Swayer) Mound

July 10, 1926 - Dec. 8, 2020

GLENS FALLS - Merle J. (Swayer) Mound, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at The Pines of Glens Falls. Born July 10, 1926 in Manistique, MI, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Albertine (Forrest) Swayer.

On July 1, 1949, Merle married Robert Mound and together they raised their family until his passing.

Merle was a member of The Missionary Society. She enjoyed attending auctions, going for rides, searching for treasure at garage sales, and making crafts. She and her husband Bob loved traveling to Florida together. Merle will always be remembered as a soft-spoken, mild manner woman with a great sense of humor who adored her family. She documented many family stories that will be fondly remembered by her children. She was incredibly thoughtful and enjoyed caring for others.

In addition to her parents and husband, Merle is predeceased by her sisters: Natalie Olson, Marjorie Swayer, Sharon Fish, an infant sister Ruby Swayer, as well as her brother Lloyd Swayer.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Merle Pendley (Don), Robert Mound (Stacey), Ann Wood, Kathleen Mound, Philip Mound and Raymond Mound; her grandchildren: Donald Pendley II (Catherine), Matthew Pendley (Kelly), Chris Mound (Tracy), Nick Mound, Brie Mound, Jonathan Wood (Heidi), and Becky Wood; her great-grandchildren: D. III, Robert, Jenna, Trevor, Rowan, Jayden, CJ, Kai, Jared, Courtney, Benny, Skylar, and Regan; her sister Dorina Curtis; her brother Gary Swayer; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no calling hours. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Masks and social distancing are required. Only 40 people may enter the building at one time.

Interment will take place in the spring at the Mettowee Valley Cemetery, Pawlet, VT.Memorial donations in Merle's name can be made to a charity of one's choice.

