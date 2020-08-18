Merrilyn Ann Pulver-Moulthrop

DURKEETOWN - Merrilyn Ann Pulver-Moulthrop, 74, of Durkeetown, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Colchester, Vermont.

Besides her parents and her first husband David, who passed away on September 4, 2003 and her second husband Thomas Moulthrop, who passed away on Jan. 21, 2017, she was also predeceased by her siblings, Dolores Secor and Frank Noonan.

Left to cherish her memory include her brother, Wilber "Bill" Noonan; her children, Robert Pulver, Richard Pulver (Cory), Tina Pulver Burt (Jason); her stepchildren, Scott Moulthrop and Todd Moulthrop; her grandchildren, Sara, Lindsey, Lauren, Braiden and Mason Pulver, Jamie and Brianna Burt, Braydon and Casey Moulthrop; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. Due to the states regulations we can only have 40 people or less in the funeral home at a time. Upon arrival we ask you touch base with the parking lot attendant and remain in your vehicle until you are able to enter. Masks and social distancing are required.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Union Cemetery, Fort Edward with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates, officiating.

