Mia June Nassivera
2006 - 2021
BORN
2006
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

Mia June Nassivera

March 19, 2006 - Feb. 26, 2021

HUDSON FALLS - Mia June Nassivera, 14, of Hudson Falls, passed away on February 26, 2021, at Albany Medical Center after a courageous battle with metastatic osteosarcoma.

She was born on March 19, 2006, at Glens Falls Hospital and was the daughter of Jeremy and Allison (Whalen) Nassivera of Hudson Falls.

Her love for her sister Gracie was unconditional. She looked up to her serious nature, her drive and focus. Mia brought out the fun, loving side of Gracie. They complimented each other completely.

Mia was a 9th grade student at Hudson Falls High School. She was a member of the Aerials Gymnastics family as a talented and devoted level 6 gymnast. Mia spent many hours and nights at the gym not only perfecting her routines and skills but also mentoring other younger gymnast who all looked up to her.

Mia had a love for the ocean and sandy beaches at all-inclusive resorts. She could be found flipping into the pool with her cousin Lucas, building sandcastles, snorkeling in the ocean or at the swim up bar with her sister Gracie ordering their favorite drink. Mia was family oriented enjoying swimming at grandma's and grandpa's pool, Sunday dinners at Nana and Poppa's, spending time at Aunt Britts helping with the twins, learning how to wake surf with her cousin Zach, jet skiing, building things with her dad and snuggling with her mom. She also cherished her time with her best friends.

Mia was a traditionalist. Girls weekend in New Hampshire, Christmas Cookie baking day, Easter egg hunts. She enjoyed returning bottles with her poppa and keeping all the money, Grandma's mac & cheese, family camping throughout the summer and weekends in Colonie. Her biggest passion was candy and her personal nail salon she set up in the basement. At every treatment the first thing every nurse and doctor would comment on was her amazing nails. Even in the PICU she would be sitting up doing her nails while falling asleep. She was a rock-hound and enjoyed digging for diamonds, collecting seashells, sand and rocks on her adventures.

Mia will be remembered most by her ability to light up a room with her smile, infectious laugh and Mia-isms. She had the ability to change a bad day into a good day with just that smile. As one of her coaches stated "Mia has and will continue to be an inspiration for her kindness, sweetness, strength and courage."

Besides her parents Mia is survived by her big sister, Gracie; her maternal grandparents, Alan and Susan Whalen; her paternal grandparents, Kevin and Joan Nassivera; her aunts and uncles, Tony Whalen, Jeremy and Jennifer Whalen, Brittany Nassivera and Charlie Ball; her cousins, Zachary Whalen, Lucas Nassivera, Jacob and Remi Ball; her great grandparents, Beverly Ellithorpe and Walter and Dot Case. Her best friends; Liz Donnelly, Bee (Annabelle) Lindsay, Gracelynn Remon, Nattie Bug Glinski; her pets, Chewy, Wilma and Kiwi; along with numerous extended aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Mia and her parents were fortunate through this horrific journey to have compassionate doctors and caregivers at Albany Medical Center who went above and beyond. All the staff at the Melodies Center, PICU and D7. A special thank you to Marissa, Kacey, Ashley, Casey, Stef, Katielynn, Colleen, Kaitlyn, Dr. Banagan and Dr. Pearce

Due to Mia's wishes, there will be no calling hours and services will be private. A memorial service will be livestreamed, Friday, at 3 p.m., via Gospel Lighthouse and Make Mia Smile facebook pages.

During these unprecedented times, Mia was the light in the darkness. Mia's family wishes to send their heartfelt and sincere thank you to the family, friends and the community for their generous and all-encompassing support, well wishes, and continuous prayers.

Memorial donations in memory of Mia may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Northeast New York, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY 12205 and Melodies Center at Albany Medical Center, 43 New Scotland Avenue, Albany, NY 12208.

May you be comforted by the memories of her light.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, Hudson Falls.

Online condolence may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Carleton Funeral Home
I was fortunate enough to have had the pleasure of substitute teaching at HFMS long after I retired nd experienced how Mia could completely light up a room just by her presence! Thank u Mia for allowing me to share a small part of your life with me! RIP
Frank Munoff
July 10, 2021
miss you mia, we all do <3.
Jade.
School
July 9, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss I new her she was a great gymnast We all miss you MIA Please let god be with you.
Zoey Millington
March 11, 2021
The ceremony yesterday was a celebration of Mia´s life and we are all grateful for you allowing us to be part of it! Thank you & God Bless! RIP Mia
Frank Munoff
March 6, 2021
My deepest heartfelt condolences to your entire family. May God´s grace and peace be with you always. And May your memories of Mia stay forever strong , and be kept in your heart.
Betty Hernandez
March 5, 2021
Vivienne and I are heartbroken over your loss. All the love we have to offer is yours. We know no words will truly heal your hearts and souls, but please know, you are in our thoughts forevermore. To quote Shakespeare, "Goodnight sweet Princess, may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest." We know, undoubtedly, that heaven is a little fuller with Mia´s laughter, and the world a little more somber with its passing.
Emmanuel And Vivienne Ray
March 5, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss, I couldn't imagine. May the light of her memories fill your household, friends, family and your own mind. Much love from my family to yours xoxoxo.
Olivia Wilson
March 3, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Mia was a beautiful girl. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Amy Spring
March 3, 2021
Please know you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers . You raised such an amazing little girl who will live on in our hearts forever .
The Fisher Family
March 3, 2021
prayers and thoughts sent.
Dean Collins
March 3, 2021
A ray of sunlight has been taken from this earth! I´m sure Mia will always be with us! RIP Mia
Frank Munoff
March 3, 2021
Our whole community is mourning along with the Nassivera´s. Mia captured our hearts and we will forever miss her. My prayers and thoughts are with the Nassivera´s and Whalen´s. What a wonderful little girl you raised!
John and Lara Sheehan
March 2, 2021
Al, Sue and family, Please my condolences on the loss of your granddaughter(daughter, sister, niece). You are in my thoughts and prayers
Kathy Yole Allen
March 2, 2021
My heart is crying for you and your families and friends as I pray for your tragic loss of your baby girl. I´m so sorry prayers always
Linda Ciccone
March 2, 2021
R.I.P. sweet Mia...fly with the Angels... condolences to the family...
Gail A.Suddard
March 2, 2021
My sincerest heartfelt sympathies for your tragic loss. Prayers of peace and comfort to you and all that knew and loved Mia as you remember her always
Rhonda Hamilton Silva
March 2, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family
Faylene Pollock
March 2, 2021
