Mia June Nassivera

March 19, 2006 - Feb. 26, 2021

HUDSON FALLS - Mia June Nassivera, 14, of Hudson Falls, passed away on February 26, 2021, at Albany Medical Center after a courageous battle with metastatic osteosarcoma.

She was born on March 19, 2006, at Glens Falls Hospital and was the daughter of Jeremy and Allison (Whalen) Nassivera of Hudson Falls.

Her love for her sister Gracie was unconditional. She looked up to her serious nature, her drive and focus. Mia brought out the fun, loving side of Gracie. They complimented each other completely.

Mia was a 9th grade student at Hudson Falls High School. She was a member of the Aerials Gymnastics family as a talented and devoted level 6 gymnast. Mia spent many hours and nights at the gym not only perfecting her routines and skills but also mentoring other younger gymnast who all looked up to her.

Mia had a love for the ocean and sandy beaches at all-inclusive resorts. She could be found flipping into the pool with her cousin Lucas, building sandcastles, snorkeling in the ocean or at the swim up bar with her sister Gracie ordering their favorite drink. Mia was family oriented enjoying swimming at grandma's and grandpa's pool, Sunday dinners at Nana and Poppa's, spending time at Aunt Britts helping with the twins, learning how to wake surf with her cousin Zach, jet skiing, building things with her dad and snuggling with her mom. She also cherished her time with her best friends.

Mia was a traditionalist. Girls weekend in New Hampshire, Christmas Cookie baking day, Easter egg hunts. She enjoyed returning bottles with her poppa and keeping all the money, Grandma's mac & cheese, family camping throughout the summer and weekends in Colonie. Her biggest passion was candy and her personal nail salon she set up in the basement. At every treatment the first thing every nurse and doctor would comment on was her amazing nails. Even in the PICU she would be sitting up doing her nails while falling asleep. She was a rock-hound and enjoyed digging for diamonds, collecting seashells, sand and rocks on her adventures.

Mia will be remembered most by her ability to light up a room with her smile, infectious laugh and Mia-isms. She had the ability to change a bad day into a good day with just that smile. As one of her coaches stated "Mia has and will continue to be an inspiration for her kindness, sweetness, strength and courage."

Besides her parents Mia is survived by her big sister, Gracie; her maternal grandparents, Alan and Susan Whalen; her paternal grandparents, Kevin and Joan Nassivera; her aunts and uncles, Tony Whalen, Jeremy and Jennifer Whalen, Brittany Nassivera and Charlie Ball; her cousins, Zachary Whalen, Lucas Nassivera, Jacob and Remi Ball; her great grandparents, Beverly Ellithorpe and Walter and Dot Case. Her best friends; Liz Donnelly, Bee (Annabelle) Lindsay, Gracelynn Remon, Nattie Bug Glinski; her pets, Chewy, Wilma and Kiwi; along with numerous extended aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Mia and her parents were fortunate through this horrific journey to have compassionate doctors and caregivers at Albany Medical Center who went above and beyond. All the staff at the Melodies Center, PICU and D7. A special thank you to Marissa, Kacey, Ashley, Casey, Stef, Katielynn, Colleen, Kaitlyn, Dr. Banagan and Dr. Pearce

Due to Mia's wishes, there will be no calling hours and services will be private. A memorial service will be livestreamed, Friday, at 3 p.m., via Gospel Lighthouse and Make Mia Smile facebook pages.

During these unprecedented times, Mia was the light in the darkness. Mia's family wishes to send their heartfelt and sincere thank you to the family, friends and the community for their generous and all-encompassing support, well wishes, and continuous prayers.

Memorial donations in memory of Mia may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Northeast New York, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY 12205 and Melodies Center at Albany Medical Center, 43 New Scotland Avenue, Albany, NY 12208.

May you be comforted by the memories of her light.

