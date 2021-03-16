Michael "Mike" Raymond Celeste

Oct. 10, 1954 - Mar. 11, 2021

FORT ANN – Michael "Mike" Raymond Celeste, 66, of Fort Ann, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 unexpectedly at Glens Falls Hospital with his family by his side. Born on October 10, 1954 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Mary Jane Celeste and the late Martin B. Celeste.

He attended Queensbury school before enlisting in the United States Army. Mike proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in November 1973.

Mike worked as a self-employed contractor/equipment operator for many years. He also worked as a foreman for Croisier Management, Inc., Sparrow Construction, DJ Contractors, Inc. and Rick McGuire Excavating.

Mike was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. He had many hobbies including participating in rodeo's, driving stock cars, horticulture and connecting with family and friends on Facebook. Mike had a love for animals and took care of several strays. He will be most remembered for his legendary sense of humor and practical jokes.

In addition to his father, Martin Celeste, Mike was predeceased by his grandparents, several aunts, uncles and cousins, Mike was also predeceased by two special cousins, Edward Fisher of Fort Edward, they were like brothers, and Tina Straut of Kingsbury.

Left to cherish his memory is the love of his life for 15 years, Jeanne Guillery of Fort Ann; his mother, Mary Jane Celeste of Glens Falls; his children: Michael Celeste, Jr. of Queensbury, Lisa (Stephen) Friday of South Glens Falls; his stepson, Art Guillery of Auburn; his brothers: Mark Celeste of Hudson Falls, Martin (Viola) Celeste of Queensbury, Mickey (Lisa) Celeste of Belleview, FL, Misty Celeste of Queensbury and Mindy (Scott) Dudley of Hudson Falls; his goddaughter Kaelin Phillips; close friends, Gordon Labarge, Bubba Potter and Rick McGuire; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Friends and family may call Friday, March 19, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home. Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Burial will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in the town of Stillwater.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to F.A.C.T. (animal rescue), PO Box 4045, Queensbury, NY 12804 or Operation Adopt a Soldier, 891 Saratoga Road, Gansevoort, NY 12831.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.