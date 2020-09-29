Menu
Michael D. Gauthier

Jan. 4, 1957 - Sept. 23, 2020

GLENS FALLS - Michael grew up in Glens Falls, NY.

It was here, he developed his skills and became a master craftsman.

He was generous, kind and a wonderful father. He enjoyed fishing, camping, dirt bikes, the outdoors, NASCAR and his grandchildren.

He was loved and will be missed by his wife of 11 years, Myra Gauthier, and his two sons: Shawn Gauthier and his wife, Amber Gauthier and Matthew Gauthier along with several grandchildren and many siblings, including Keith Gauthier and his wife, Terry Gauthier and Jane Winchell.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
