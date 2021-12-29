Menu
Michael David Dalbey
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc - Warrensburg
3809 Main Street
Warrensburg, NY

Michael David Dalbey

Feb. 23, 1976 – Dec. 23, 2021

ATHOL - Michael David Dalbey, 45, of Athol, NY, son of Michael Thomas and Judith (Hadsell) Dalbey, passed away December 23, 2021 succumbing to diabetes and hypertension after having a massive stroke.

Michael was born on February 23, 1976, in Glens Falls, NY. He graduated from Glens Falls High School. Michael had many friends due to his many interests which included gaming, camping, vanning and fishing. He was a great friend to all. Michael's greatest accomplishment were his children.

Michael is predeceased by his aunt Constance Girol.

Michael is survived by his wife of 15 years, Belinda (Lee) Dalbey; daughters: Celena Dalbey (Bailey Doyen) and Mariah Lee (Sean Gladding); sons: Detric and Joshua Dalbey; sisters: Jennifer Tita Younes, Crystal (Kevin) Galusha; father-in-Law Bobby Goodnow; niece Isabella Tita; nephews: Nathaniel and Anthony Galusha; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Michaels last wish included end of life donation as an organ donor in repayment for blood and kidneys he had received in his life. The family hopes that others will follow as donors to "Give Life".

Friends may call on Michael's family from 10:00 a.m.–11:30 a.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc - Warrensburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kelly Liptak (Sanborn)
December 30, 2021
I'm so sorry and wish I had the right words to heal your pain, just know I care.
Kelly Liptak (Sanborn)
Friend
December 30, 2021
I met the Family Vanning many decades ago. My Heart goes out to the Family for there Great loss.
Todd Vaillancourt
December 29, 2021
