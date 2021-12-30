Michael R. Dickinson

Sept. 19, 1946 - Dec. 19, 2021

NEWCOMB - Michael R. Dickinson, of Newcomb, also known as Pickett to those close to him, passed away December 19, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital after a long illness.

Born on September 19, 1946, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Richard B. and Elizabeth M. Dickinson.

Mike attended Queensbury High School, graduating with the Class of 1965. During this time, he played football.

Shortly after graduating, he joined the U.S. Marines in 1966 and served through 1970. After the service, he worked various construction jobs until he and Bernie E. Sipowicz founded Hudson Falls Produce in 1974. They operated the business successfully until 1995.

Upon his retirement he moved to the Heart of the Adirondacks, Newcomb, NY. Mike loved living in Newcomb and made many friends. He enjoyed horse and buggy rides out to the Great Santanoni Camp. Mike also enjoyed Newcomb's annual chicken and steak roasts. He was a year-round avid fisherman, loving every moment he had on any pond, lake or river.

Mike also enjoyed traveling, especially his cruises to the Caribbean, Barbados and Jamaica. One of his most cherished memories was his trip down the Amazon River. His travels also took him to Paris, Amsterdam and many other destinations. Mike always believed in living life to its fullest and one of his favorite sayings was "I'm here for a good time not a long time". He will forever be remembered as the life of the party. PARTY ON PICKETT!

Michael is survived by his sister, Kim E. Schwab; his nephews: Jeremy J. Schwab (Mary Kay), Nathan H. Schwab; and his niece, Shannon Schwab, all of Hudson Falls. He is also survived by many cousins; especially his cousin and best friend, John Cardinale, who went on many adventures with Michael and was always there whenever Michael needed help with anything.

A special thank you goes out to the Newcomb Rescue Squad Fire Department, Newcomb Health Center, Kevin Bolan, PCA, Dr. Mihindu, Dr. Tedesco and the nurses and staff on Tower six and Tower two at Glens Falls Hospital. A very special thank you to Beckie Patenaude for making sure Michaels wishes were met during his hospitalization, he could not have had a better advocate and friend during his final days.

A Celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later time and no calling hours are scheduled.

Donations in Michael's memory maybe made to the Newcomb Fire Department/Rescue Squad.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.