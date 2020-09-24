Michael E. Garrand NEWCOMB - Michael E. Garrand, 72, of State Route 28N, passed away peacefully, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at his home. Born May 26, 1948 in Mooers, he was the son of the late Ellsworth and Marie (Borrie) Garrand. Mike proudly served his country in the United States Army from April of 1968 until his honorable discharge in 1970. He completed a tour of duty in Vietnam with the 505th Engineers Unit. He was a well-known face in the community and ran the Newcomb House for many years. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Shirley Garrand; and his siblings. He is survived by his loving daughters, Michelle Bureau (Andre) and Sarah Garrand (Melvin); grandchildren, Joseph and Abigail; step-children, Hope Flynn and Carmen Owens; as well as four step-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. At Mike's request, there are no calling hours scheduled. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be conducted at a time to be announced. Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.