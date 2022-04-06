Michael Joseph Etu

March 2, 1956 - March 30, 2022

FORT EDWARD - Michael Joseph Etu, 66, of Ft. Edward, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Mike was born March 2, 1956, in Glens Falls, the second of four children to the late Thomas and Elsie (McCotter) Etu.

He attended Ft. Edward schools. Throughout his life, Mike had many challenges, but also experienced much joy. A sports fan, Mike enjoyed going to Red Wing hockey games, was a league bowler for years, and watching his favorite pro teams, the New York Yankees and the New York Giants. He loved "sports talk" and if you wanted to engage him in conversation, just talk baseball. Throughout the years, Mike was also an avid follower of the Flying Forts sports teams and was often found watching the action on the field or court.

Although Mike endured multiple health issues, he was never one to complain. He took everything in stride, and his parents, his brothers, and his sister made sure he had all that he needed and more. He always appreciated their help and support.

Michael was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Elsie Etu. He is survived by his brothers: Tucker (Virginia) Etu of Lake George, Bryan "Brodie" Etu and his wife Jeanne of Ft. Edward, and his sister Karen Etu of Ft. Edward. He is also survived by his niece Erin (Kevin) Gibb of Hudson Falls; and nephews: Shaun (Kaitlyn) Etu of South Glens Falls, and John T. Etu of Hudson Falls; as well as great nephews Ben and Max Etu; and numerous cousins.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Washington Center in Argyle for their kindness and compassion while Mike participated in the day program, and later as a resident. He enjoyed his time with all of you.

