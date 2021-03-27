Rev. Michael A. Farano

Dec. 21, 1942 - Mar. 24, 2021

LOUDONVILLE - Rev. Michael A. Farano, died peacefully on Wednesday March 24, anno Domini 2021. Fr. Farano was born in Glens Falls, New York on December 21, 1942 to Michael A. and Laura (Palangi) Farano.

He was baptized at St. Mary's Church on January 17, 1943. Fr. Farano graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1960 and entered Mater Christi Seminary in Albany in September of that year. He completed his studies for the priesthood at Our Lady of Angels Seminary in Glenmont, NY, a division of Niagara University. He was awarded his Bachelor Degree (1964) and Master Degree (1967) from Niagara University. Fr. Farano was ordained to the Roman Catholic Priesthood for service in the Diocese of Albany on May 18, 1968 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Albany, by the Most Rev. Edward J. Maginn, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Albany. He was assigned to St. Joseph's Parish and St. Joseph's Academy, Albany from June 1968 until August 1973. He then spent several months assisting at St. Bonaventure's Parish in Speigletown, NY, and in January of 1974 was appointed Secretary to Bishop Edwin B. Broderick and Vice-Chancellor of the Albany Diocese. In October 1979 Father was appointed Chancellor of the Diocese, a ministry he exercised until December 1990 when he was appointed Pastor of St. Pius X Parish in Loudonville, a post he held until June of 2013, and was Vicar General of the Diocese of Albany for many years.

During his years as Chancellor and Vicar General, Father Farano served in a number of capacities on the diocesan level, including Diocesan Director for the Pontifical Mission Societies (Propagation of the Faith). Over the years he also was a member of a number of Church and Community Boards. In 1998 he was appointed by the Albany County Legislature to be the Chairperson for the Albany County Airport Authority, a position he held for over eight years.

Father was the brother of Mrs. Angela (Michael Smith) of Glens Falls, NY and the late Concetta Funicello; brother-in-law of John Funicello of Port Charlotte, FL. He is also survived by his nephews: Raymond (Lisa) Gifford of Latham, Michael (Wendy) Gifford of Ballston Lake, Anthony Gifford of Glens Falls, Laura (Eric) Buonviaggio of Puenta Gordo, FL, Michael (Kim) Smith of Queensbury, and Richard (late Kim) Smith of South Glens Falls. He is also survived by a number of grand and great grand nieces and nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and by his niece, Kim Smith.

The Rite of the Reception of the Body will be celebrated in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will then continue until 7:00 p.m. Please only enter the church from the front doorway; masks and social distancing are required.

Fr. Farano's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, Loudonville on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger as Principal Celebrant. The homilist will be Fr. Dominic Ingemie, a classmate of Fr. Farano.

Due to Covid-19 spacing restrictions, seating at the Funeral Mass will be limited and cannot be guaranteed. Please only enter the church from the front doorway; masks and social distancing are required; church ambassadors will be available to help with seating and questions; and please attempt to arrive before 10:45 a.m.

St. Pius will broadcast the Funeral Mass live on both their Facebook page, and their website stpiusxloudonville.org.

Fr. Farano will be buried next to his parents at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls, NY.

Fr. Farano expresses his gratitude for the gift of faith in Jesus Christ. He is grateful to all who have been part of his journey in this life. Please pray for his soul.

For those who wish, donations may be made to Farano Center for Children, 27 North Main Avenue, Albany, NY 12203, or St. Pius X Parish, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville, NY 12211.

To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com