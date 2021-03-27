Menu
Rev. Michael A. Farano
FUNERAL HOME
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY

Rev. Michael A. Farano

Dec. 21, 1942 - Mar. 24, 2021

LOUDONVILLE - Rev. Michael A. Farano, died peacefully on Wednesday March 24, anno Domini 2021. Fr. Farano was born in Glens Falls, New York on December 21, 1942 to Michael A. and Laura (Palangi) Farano.

He was baptized at St. Mary's Church on January 17, 1943. Fr. Farano graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1960 and entered Mater Christi Seminary in Albany in September of that year. He completed his studies for the priesthood at Our Lady of Angels Seminary in Glenmont, NY, a division of Niagara University. He was awarded his Bachelor Degree (1964) and Master Degree (1967) from Niagara University. Fr. Farano was ordained to the Roman Catholic Priesthood for service in the Diocese of Albany on May 18, 1968 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Albany, by the Most Rev. Edward J. Maginn, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Albany. He was assigned to St. Joseph's Parish and St. Joseph's Academy, Albany from June 1968 until August 1973. He then spent several months assisting at St. Bonaventure's Parish in Speigletown, NY, and in January of 1974 was appointed Secretary to Bishop Edwin B. Broderick and Vice-Chancellor of the Albany Diocese. In October 1979 Father was appointed Chancellor of the Diocese, a ministry he exercised until December 1990 when he was appointed Pastor of St. Pius X Parish in Loudonville, a post he held until June of 2013, and was Vicar General of the Diocese of Albany for many years.

During his years as Chancellor and Vicar General, Father Farano served in a number of capacities on the diocesan level, including Diocesan Director for the Pontifical Mission Societies (Propagation of the Faith). Over the years he also was a member of a number of Church and Community Boards. In 1998 he was appointed by the Albany County Legislature to be the Chairperson for the Albany County Airport Authority, a position he held for over eight years.

Father was the brother of Mrs. Angela (Michael Smith) of Glens Falls, NY and the late Concetta Funicello; brother-in-law of John Funicello of Port Charlotte, FL. He is also survived by his nephews: Raymond (Lisa) Gifford of Latham, Michael (Wendy) Gifford of Ballston Lake, Anthony Gifford of Glens Falls, Laura (Eric) Buonviaggio of Puenta Gordo, FL, Michael (Kim) Smith of Queensbury, and Richard (late Kim) Smith of South Glens Falls. He is also survived by a number of grand and great grand nieces and nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and by his niece, Kim Smith.

The Rite of the Reception of the Body will be celebrated in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will then continue until 7:00 p.m. Please only enter the church from the front doorway; masks and social distancing are required.

Fr. Farano's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, Loudonville on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger as Principal Celebrant. The homilist will be Fr. Dominic Ingemie, a classmate of Fr. Farano.

Due to Covid-19 spacing restrictions, seating at the Funeral Mass will be limited and cannot be guaranteed. Please only enter the church from the front doorway; masks and social distancing are required; church ambassadors will be available to help with seating and questions; and please attempt to arrive before 10:45 a.m.

St. Pius will broadcast the Funeral Mass live on both their Facebook page, and their website stpiusxloudonville.org.

Fr. Farano will be buried next to his parents at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls, NY.

Fr. Farano expresses his gratitude for the gift of faith in Jesus Christ. He is grateful to all who have been part of his journey in this life. Please pray for his soul.

For those who wish, donations may be made to Farano Center for Children, 27 North Main Avenue, Albany, NY 12203, or St. Pius X Parish, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville, NY 12211.

To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Pius X Church
23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville, NY
Mar
29
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Pius X Church
23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
McVeigh Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
18 Entries
Father Farano was a wonderful friend to my mother and my family for years. He came to my home to administer last rites to my son late at night and often comforted so many. He was what in my humble opinion what a priest was ordained to be. Thank you Father Farano for all you did for my family.
Dolores Walsh
Other
May 28, 2021
Condolences to Father Farano´s family. He was a friend to my grandparents John and Jane (McGuire) Tobin, my Aunt Joan Tobin, and my parents Richard and Patricia (Tobin) Nerbonne, all of whom Father performed their funeral masses. He consoled me through the hard times when I lost my parents and my brother. Sending deepest sympathies.
Kim Gage
April 8, 2021
My condolences to the family on the passing of Fr. Farano. Fr. Farano treated my parents as his own and always thought of them. I had pleasant conversations with Fr. Farano and will miss him dearly. I am sorry for your loss Rich Marni
Rich Marini
April 1, 2021
Fr. Farano was an inspiration to me as a student at St. Joseph's Academy. His encouragement and words of enlightenment helped me to succeed in life. I will never forget his influence, caring and interest in others. My deepest sorrow. Respectfully, John Malek, PhD
John Malek
March 31, 2021
I new Father thru Cathollic Charties, and all the work he did, he was an inspiration always
John Daly
March 29, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss . I can only say that I am eternally grateful for the help Fr Father Farano gave to me . Praying for you all .
Ronnie Barresi
March 29, 2021
Father Farano gave wonderful sermons at St. Pius X. One sermon was so good that after Mass I asked Father for a copy. I stopped by his office a couple of days later and he had it all set for me. Attached was a nice note that he was very happy to provide it. Father was a very kind priest.
Walter Yund III
March 28, 2021
Dear Angela, Mike and family, We are hearts are hurting with you and yours. Mike was a bright shining star. When we were together we had such good times. Even though life got in the way we were always mindful of all of you and especially your dear beloved mom, dad too. Our sincere sympathies to the whole family. Love to all. Cousins Frank and Liz
Frank and Liz Debboli
March 28, 2021
one of my fondist memories of father mike was when he used to visit my grandmother angela palangi with my aunt mini, what a combination, they were very funny. i really enjoyed his sence of humor to make light of things when i was a young boy. i am proud that we share the same faith and saviour, jesus christ. he will be missed. god bless his whole family. frankie as he used to call me.
Frank c Palangi
March 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I have known Father Farano since high school he also performed my wedding ceremony over 41 years ago. Rest in peace dear friend!
Caterina Gallo
March 27, 2021
Michael, may you rest in peace and rise in glory.
Bernard Turner
March 27, 2021
To all of Father Mike´s Family: Father Mike was a force for good in our community-and a wonderful Friend. I am very sorry for your loss.
Mike McNulty
March 27, 2021
I knew Father Farano because my sister and her family are members of St.Pius X Parish and my nephews attended the elementary school. When my elderly parents relocated to Albany, they also became members. Fr. Farano was always so kind to them and would stop and chat after mass and talk about Italy with them. Such a giving man, he will be missed.
Rita L Fino
March 27, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. Father Farano was one of the greatest ever. 1970's St. josephs alter boy picnic, At Caroga lake. Buried him in the sand while he slept on the beach. lol . yeah he wasn't happy. may his soul rest in peace.
steve scarano
March 27, 2021
From my freshman year at SJA in '68 and throughout my life, Father Farano (Padre) has guided me through life's trials, tribulations and joyous moments as well. From my HS graduation to my mom's funeral mass Padre was there for me. Thank you Father Farano. May you rest in God's peace now.
Louis J Klender Jr.
March 27, 2021
I will always remember the day Father Mike officiated at my marriage to my husband of fifty years. He truly was a wonderful faithful priest! My sincere condolences to his sister and her family and to his nieces and nephews.
Theresa(Palangi) Spath(cousin)
March 27, 2021
Dear Family and Friends of Father Farano, St. Pius X Family and the Albany Diocese Community, We share sympathy and love upon hearing of the passing of Father Farano. We are very grateful for the opportunity to share many special memories with you. Each encounter with Father Farano was very inspiring, loving and educational. We enjoyed listening to the stories of his life. His message of faith and love will live on in all of us. Love, Marco, Gina, Allegra and Gianina Padula
Gina Padula
March 27, 2021
A loving, generous and faithful soul, who will be dearly missed. God´s love and blessing on His faithful servant
Patti Gaston
March 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 18 of 18 results