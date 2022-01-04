Menu
Michael P. Gilligan
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
ABOUT
South Glens Falls High School
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

Michael P. Gilligan

April 4, 1954 - Dec. 28, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – Michael P. Gilligan, 67, of Hudson Falls, passed away unexpectedly on December 28, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on April 4, 1954 in Ithaca, NY, he was the son of Jacquelyn (Lyke) Gilligan and the late Ronald Gilligan.

Michael was a graduate of South Glens Falls High School and, after graduation, proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked for several years as a machine operator at Valcor.

Michael was an outdoorsman who took meticulous care of his lawn. He loved deer hunting, enjoyed gambling and playing the lottery and riding his Harley.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Rachel Gilligan of Hudson Falls; his siblings: Ronald Gilligan and his wife, Danielle, Keith Gilligan and his wife, Jo Anna, Deb Rotolo and her husband, Tom, John Gilligan, Shannon Gilligan, Amy Johnson and her husband, Andy; his former sister-in-law, Linda Gilligan; his former wife, Joan Gilligan and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2021 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. All visitors are required to wear a facemask upon entering the building, regardless of vaccination status.

The burial will take place Friday, January 7, 2022, 1:30 p.m., at Gerald B.H. Soloman Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., in Schuylerville.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Baine and his nurse, Curtis, on Tower 5 at Glens Falls Hospital for the exceptional care given to Michael.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY
Jan
7
Burial
1:30p.m.
Gerald B.H. Soloman Saratoga National Cemetery
200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Carleton Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ron and family, Very sorry to read of your brother's passing. Praying for your comfort and peace during these next difficult weeks.
Marilyn Jacobie Sheerer
January 8, 2022
Ron and Danielle and family. we are so sorry for your loss. May he Rest in Peace. Tom and Connie
Connie Halayko
January 5, 2022
I'm so sadden to hear of his passing. He was always so friendly to me whenever he'd come in for his lottery tickets at Hannaford! Sorry for your loss.
Ashley Baker
January 4, 2022
So sorry to hear of Michaels passing .my condolences to the entire family.
Deborah Wendell braymer
School
January 4, 2022
