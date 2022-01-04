Michael P. Gilligan

April 4, 1954 - Dec. 28, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – Michael P. Gilligan, 67, of Hudson Falls, passed away unexpectedly on December 28, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on April 4, 1954 in Ithaca, NY, he was the son of Jacquelyn (Lyke) Gilligan and the late Ronald Gilligan.

Michael was a graduate of South Glens Falls High School and, after graduation, proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked for several years as a machine operator at Valcor.

Michael was an outdoorsman who took meticulous care of his lawn. He loved deer hunting, enjoyed gambling and playing the lottery and riding his Harley.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Rachel Gilligan of Hudson Falls; his siblings: Ronald Gilligan and his wife, Danielle, Keith Gilligan and his wife, Jo Anna, Deb Rotolo and her husband, Tom, John Gilligan, Shannon Gilligan, Amy Johnson and her husband, Andy; his former sister-in-law, Linda Gilligan; his former wife, Joan Gilligan and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2021 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. All visitors are required to wear a facemask upon entering the building, regardless of vaccination status.

The burial will take place Friday, January 7, 2022, 1:30 p.m., at Gerald B.H. Soloman Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., in Schuylerville.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Baine and his nurse, Curtis, on Tower 5 at Glens Falls Hospital for the exceptional care given to Michael.

