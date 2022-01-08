Michael Charles Graham

June 15, 1945 - Jan. 6, 2022

HUDSON FALLS - The family of Michael Charles Graham is deeply saddened to announce the enormous loss of their beloved husband, father, father-in-law, Papa, brother, uncle, and friend. Michael passed into the arms of our Lord the afternoon of January 6, 2022 following a long and bravely fought battle with pancreatic cancer.

Michael was the son of Charles and Marion Graham, born on June 15, 1945 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Manhattan, NY. He was born the fifth of seven children, joining his older brothers, Edward, Charles, James, and Francis, and followed by his younger siblings, Patrick and Marianne, all of whom were very special to Michael. Always close, Mike and his brother remained tightly bonded through Fran's battle with cancer. Although family was already a cornerstone value for the Graham family, after Fran's passing this left Michael, Pat, and Marianne especially tight in recent years.

Michael's childhood was spent on Woodycrest Avenue in the Bronx, going to Catholic School where he shared many stories of how the Brothers attempted to keep him in line. Although he did not remain in the Bronx past his teenage years, Michael's roots remained deep. Through time and distance, he preserved connections and traditions from his life in New York, fondly sharing memories throughout his lifetime. At the age of 16, he was recruited to Poultney High School in Vermont due to his legendary skills on the basketball court. Having vacationed at Lake St. Catherine growing up, he was drawn to the area and became a Poultney Blue Devil. He fell in love with the hometown feel in Poultney and forged many dear connections. He had the best of both worlds, maintaining meaningful and close relationships from his childhood and youth through the years and across the miles.

Michael loved his years on the basketball court and set many records during his Blue Devil days. His experiences and accolades on the court impacted the course of Michael's life. He not only carried the values and work ethic with him, but also deeply treasured the friendships and bonds with teammates for years to come.

Following his graduation from Poultney High School in 1965, Mike started his journey at Castleton State College, but was called on a different path. After a short stint back in New York on Wall Street, he ultimately decided to enlist in the Air Force in 1968. He was a member of the Military Police, guarding air crafts overseas when there were threats. Following his service, Michael returned home, eventually finding his way back to Poultney.

Mike's move and time spent in Poultney ultimately led him to meet his future wife and daughter on St. Patrick's Day in 1974 through mutual friends. He always considered this his very own "Irish Blessing." He and his beautiful bride, Donna, knew very quickly they were meant for each other and were married on September 28, 1974. With Mike's marriage to Donna, he adopted her whole family as if they were his own, and their love for Mike was whole-heartedly given right back to him. Mike, Donna, and their daughter, Danielle established their family life in Hudson Falls and welcomed their second daughter Lisa, on January 11, 1979. Throughout their 47-year marriage, they built a life together based on love, forged with hard work, and defined by generosity, creating a haven for family and friends, sharing much joy and laughter through their entire marriage with each other and those around them. Mike considered the gift of his grandchildren, Ella, Juliana, Alex, Anna, Marion, and Rose, to be one of his most cherished blessings. Not only did he take pride in each of his grandchildren's accomplishments, but he often spoke of his pride in watching his two daughters build beautiful lives with their husbands, Bill and Dave, along with their children.

With his family life settled in Hudson Falls, Mike began his long-term career initially at Glens Falls National Bank in credit. Over the years, he pursued his college-level education and began his 31-year-long career in 1978 at what was then known as Glens Falls Cement Company (Lehigh Hanson Cement Company.) He began working at the cement company as a laborer, and through hard work and education was given the opportunity to become the credit manager. In this position, Michael certainly used his professional and educational knowledge, but most importantly his gift of making personal and meaningful connections to develop relationships with his customers. All who knew Mike understood that his title of credit manager was not just a job or career, but another place for him to personally connect with people and forge friendships to last a lifetime.

Mike's life gift of connecting with people and his desire to live in a "big" way reached all aspects of his life from family, to work, to friendships. There is not a person who met him who did not have a "Big-Mike" story, all of them heartfelt, and most of them hysterical. Each connection was uniquely special to Michael and his family, and every memory is cherished. Mike's heart was big enough to hold special compartments for all of the people he loved and there is a special place for the core friendships (many of them golf buddies) that developed and supported him later in his life, particularly through his journey battling cancer.

Michael is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Marion Graham, as well as his brothers Edward, Charles, James, and Francis. He is also being reunited in Heaven and eating jelly donuts with his son-in-law, William Kuba.

Michael leaves behind his devoted wife of 47 years, Donna Graham; his loving daughters, Danielle Kuba and Lisa Winter; his son "in-law" David Winter; and six grandchildren, all of whom were the sparkle in his eyes: Gabriella (Tyler) Hoag, Juliana and Alexander Kuba, and Anna, Marion, and Rose Winter. Left behind to mourn him are his brother and sister, Patrick Graham and Marianne Graham. Also carrying on his memory are sisters- and brothers-in-law and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Mike and his family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Darci Grubbs, Nikole Slowick, PA, nurses Sara and Susan, and all the angels at the C.R Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital. Their love and care of Michael on his journey "restored our faith in humanity."

Arrangements will be private and arranged at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, he would prefer nothing more than prayers for everyone. For those who have asked what more they can do, Mike's heart was tied to Randi's Patient Assistance Fund through C.R Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital. Randi's Patient Assistance Fund through C.R Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital, 100 Park Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801, c/o Vickie Yattaw, RN, OCN.

