Michael William Kovarik
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY

Michael William Kovarik

Sept. 12, 1956 - Sept. 22, 2021

GREENWICH - Michael William Kovarik, 65, living with Metastatic Breast Cancer, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, surrounded by family and friends.

Born on September 12, 1956, in Flushing Queens, he was the son of Helen (Maag) Kovarik and the late Charles R. Kovarik.

Michael graduated from Pearl River High School Class of 1974. He received his Associate of Arts Degree from Rockland Community College in 1976 and his Bachelor of Science Degree from Penn State in 1978 and his Master's Degree in 1986 from Willliam and Mary. He formerly worked in Elementary Schools in Winchester NH, Newport News, VA and retired from Veeder Elementary School in South Colonie, NY. His brief time as a Vice Principal at Riverside Elementary School in VA taught him that his love was in front of a classroom.

Michael was an author of "Healing Within – My Journey with Breast Cancer" and during his cancer diagnosis of Stage IV Breast Cancer was actively involved in the following programs and activities: Living Beyond Breast Cancer Conference, Male Breast Cancer Coalition member, MBC Alliance supporter, Department of Defense Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs, The Humanly Project, livehumanly.com, #ThisISMBC, The Doctors Show, Susan B. Love Foundation Collateral Damage Study, and many more. As a Board member/past President at Metavivor, he was active in programs and activities including, Metastatic Breast Cancer Engagement Conference at the Moffitt Cancer Center, Sea to Sea for MBC, Capitol Hill Day, Stage IV Stampede at Washington DC to engage with Legislators over the importance of Research $$. He also was proud to be a part of a Story Half Told, Find Your MBC Voice, MBC Voices at the Table (latest was taped July 26, 2021 and is airing this month on CNN).

Left to cherish his memories besides his mother are his life partner Timothy J. Watkins; siblings: Janet (Kovarik) and Jack Mahoney and Charles and Carolyn (Perino) Kovarik; and Tim's siblings: Peter and Joanne (Durling) Watkins, Andy and Nancy (Urso) Watkins and Dan Watkins; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Michael's Life and Metavivor fundraiser will conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021 (Metastatic Breast Cancer Day) at the Washington County Fairgrounds at the Sheep and Goat Barn, 392 Old Schuylerville Road, Greenwich, NY. Please come, dressed in your best flannel or warm clothes.

Donations may be made in Michael's memory to: http://www.metavivor.org/. METAVIVOR RESEARCH AND SUPPORT INC (METAVIVOR RESEARCH & SUPPORT PROGRAM), 1783 FOREST DR. 184, ANNAPOLIS, MD 21401-4229.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle. For online condolences and to view Michael's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Washington County Fairgrounds at the Sheep and Goat barn
ld Schuylerville Road, Greenwich, NY
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathies to Mike's friends and family.
robin marich
October 26, 2021
Mr.K taught 2 of my kids at Veeder Elementary School..He was such a wonderful teacher with such a kind soul..I credit him and all of the Veeder teachers for giving my kids such a great start in life !!! He will never be forgotten...My thoughts and prayers are with his family..
Ginny Ritz
October 4, 2021
My condolences to all Mike's family and friends. I was fortunate to work in Mike's classroom. He was a wonderful teacher. We shared lots of laughs.
Jennifer Hale
September 28, 2021
Michael spent his life educating. As a career he helped thousands of children learn, providing safe environments and opportunities. As a retired educator he taught thousands more about the dangers of breast cancer. He was funny, courageous, had a fierce sense of justice and a ready laugh. He displayed his hope and vulnerabilities in an effort to give hope and comfort to many. His courage will continue to inspire. While we may have drifted into different places these last few years he will forever have a place in my heart. My condolences to Tim and Helen and the entire Kovarik family
Joe Hanlon
September 27, 2021
To my cousin may you rest in peace,thoughts and prayers are with Tanta Helen and family.
Erika (Koehler) Gordon
Family
September 25, 2021
