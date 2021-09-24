Menu
Michael William Kovarik
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY

Michael William Kovarik

Michael William Kovarik, 65, living with Metastatic Breast Cancer, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

Born on September 12, 1956 in Flushing Queens, he was the son of Charles R. and Helen (Maag) Kovarik.

Left to cherish his memories along with his mother, his long-time partner Timothy J. Watkins, several siblings, nieces,nephews, and cousins. Arrangements are pending and a full obituary will appear at a later date.

For online condolences and to view Michael's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Washington County Fairgrounds at the Sheep and Goat barn
ld Schuylerville Road, Greenwich, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
My deepest sympathies to Mike's friends and family.
robin marich
October 26, 2021
Mr.K taught 2 of my kids at Veeder Elementary School..He was such a wonderful teacher with such a kind soul..I credit him and all of the Veeder teachers for giving my kids such a great start in life !!! He will never be forgotten...My thoughts and prayers are with his family..
Ginny Ritz
October 4, 2021
My condolences to all Mike's family and friends. I was fortunate to work in Mike's classroom. He was a wonderful teacher. We shared lots of laughs.
Jennifer Hale
September 28, 2021
Michael spent his life educating. As a career he helped thousands of children learn, providing safe environments and opportunities. As a retired educator he taught thousands more about the dangers of breast cancer. He was funny, courageous, had a fierce sense of justice and a ready laugh. He displayed his hope and vulnerabilities in an effort to give hope and comfort to many. His courage will continue to inspire. While we may have drifted into different places these last few years he will forever have a place in my heart. My condolences to Tim and Helen and the entire Kovarik family
Joe Hanlon
September 27, 2021
To my cousin may you rest in peace,thoughts and prayers are with Tanta Helen and family.
Erika (Koehler) Gordon
Family
September 25, 2021
