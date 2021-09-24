Michael William Kovarik

Michael William Kovarik, 65, living with Metastatic Breast Cancer, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

Born on September 12, 1956 in Flushing Queens, he was the son of Charles R. and Helen (Maag) Kovarik.

Left to cherish his memories along with his mother, his long-time partner Timothy J. Watkins, several siblings, nieces,nephews, and cousins. Arrangements are pending and a full obituary will appear at a later date.

