Michael E. LaFountain
1982 - 2022
BORN
1982
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Robert M King Funeral Home
23 Church St
Granville, NY

Michael E. LaFountain

Sept. 27, 1982 - Jan. 8, 2022

GRANVILLE - Michael Edward LaFountain passed away into the arms of the Lord at Albany Medical Center on January 8, 2022 following a short illness.

Michael was born on September 27, 1982 at Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge, NY, the son of Edward and Gail (Fialkovich) LaFountain.

He graduated from Granville High School in 2000. He attended SUNY Adirondack and Potsdam.

Mike worked for many years painting and staining homes throughout the area. He also worked in the slate industry for a brief time. He loved the outdoors and loved being able to work outside, in addition to outdoor activities he enjoyed. He loved gardening and animals, especially cats.

He is survived by his parents, a sister, Sonia and several aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins and a nephew.

A funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Robert M King Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gail and Ed, I am so sorry for your loss. I will remember Mike fondly. May the love and prayers shared by so many bring you comfort at this time.
Heather Thomas
School
January 13, 2022
Just wanted to send our love and let you know we are thinking of you...You certainly picked a lovely photo..that is how we all will remember him..Much Love, Al and Gog
Al and Gloria Young
January 12, 2022
Gail and Ed, we're so sorry for your loss. God has a reason for everything and I'm sure He will help you through this time.
Kathy and Les Macura
Friend
January 12, 2022
