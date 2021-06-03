Michael "Spike" Nichols

April 10, 1961 - May 31, 2021

QUEENSBURY - We are saddened to announce that our beloved, Michael "Spike" Nichols, has peacefully ended his earthly journey on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Westchester Medical Center.

Mike was born in Glens Falls on April 10, 1961, the son of the late Ruby and Tina (Madonna) Nichols.

Mike retired from Pregis after 30 years of dedicated service.

During his retirement years, his passion was being with family and friends. He was always willing to help people along the way, had a quick wit and infectious smile with a heart of gold! No matter where he went, he made a new friend or met up with an old one.

Mike and Kathy loved taking many scenic rides on his Harley. They enjoyed participating in several poker runs to help with different fundraisers through the years, meeting new people and enjoying their company

Some of his passions were playing cards with great friends, taking long rides in his "Mini", often ending up at his son Anthony's house.

One of his favorite places to hang out was in the kitchen at the Ridge Terrace with his second family, The Rios Family.

Along with his parents he was predeceased by his nephew, Aaron Mahoney and brother-in-law, Billy Ryan.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 38 years and best friend, Kathy (Ryan) Nichols; his son, Anthony and his daughter, Katlyn. One of his greatest joys in life was being called "Grampa" by his granddaughters: Charlotte "Bean" and Lexi, which was only possible due to his nephew, Aaron Lewis's precious gift of a kidney.

Mike is also survived by his sister, Debbie (Karl) Lewis; sisters-in-law: Susan Ryan and Patricia Ryan; brothers-in-law: Tom Ryan and Danny Ryan; along with several very special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins; and many close friends.

Family and friends may call from 4–7 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. To honor Mike, the family is asking everyone who comes to wear their favorite Harley Davidson attire.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family. A celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mikes memory to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Northeastern New York, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY 12205.

The family would like to thank everyone for the outpour of support for Mike and the family during this difficult time. A special thank you to Dr. Mihindu, Dr. Conti, all the extended family and friends and especially Aaron for his precious gift and the extra sixteen years of life.

How blessed we are to have had him in our lives. Mike was the best hubby, dad, grampa, brother, uncle and friend ever!