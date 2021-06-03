Menu
Michael "Spike" Nichols
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road
Queensbury, NY

Michael "Spike" Nichols

April 10, 1961 - May 31, 2021

QUEENSBURY - We are saddened to announce that our beloved, Michael "Spike" Nichols, has peacefully ended his earthly journey on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Westchester Medical Center.

Mike was born in Glens Falls on April 10, 1961, the son of the late Ruby and Tina (Madonna) Nichols.

Mike retired from Pregis after 30 years of dedicated service.

During his retirement years, his passion was being with family and friends. He was always willing to help people along the way, had a quick wit and infectious smile with a heart of gold! No matter where he went, he made a new friend or met up with an old one.

Mike and Kathy loved taking many scenic rides on his Harley. They enjoyed participating in several poker runs to help with different fundraisers through the years, meeting new people and enjoying their company

Some of his passions were playing cards with great friends, taking long rides in his "Mini", often ending up at his son Anthony's house.

One of his favorite places to hang out was in the kitchen at the Ridge Terrace with his second family, The Rios Family.

Along with his parents he was predeceased by his nephew, Aaron Mahoney and brother-in-law, Billy Ryan.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 38 years and best friend, Kathy (Ryan) Nichols; his son, Anthony and his daughter, Katlyn. One of his greatest joys in life was being called "Grampa" by his granddaughters: Charlotte "Bean" and Lexi, which was only possible due to his nephew, Aaron Lewis's precious gift of a kidney.

Mike is also survived by his sister, Debbie (Karl) Lewis; sisters-in-law: Susan Ryan and Patricia Ryan; brothers-in-law: Tom Ryan and Danny Ryan; along with several very special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins; and many close friends.

Family and friends may call from 4–7 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. To honor Mike, the family is asking everyone who comes to wear their favorite Harley Davidson attire.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family. A celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mikes memory to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Northeastern New York, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY 12205.

The family would like to thank everyone for the outpour of support for Mike and the family during this difficult time. A special thank you to Dr. Mihindu, Dr. Conti, all the extended family and friends and especially Aaron for his precious gift and the extra sixteen years of life.

How blessed we are to have had him in our lives. Mike was the best hubby, dad, grampa, brother, uncle and friend ever!


Published by Post-Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Connie Walker
Friend
July 4, 2021
My heart goes out to you Kathy, I didn´t know he was ill, my prayers and thoughts are with you always!
Hathaway Helen
Friend
June 8, 2021
Kathy and family. So sorry to hear about Mike. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. He will be greatly missed.
Don Miner
Friend
June 6, 2021
We are so sorry. You will be so missed and forever in our hearts..jeff & donna
Jeffer & Donna R. Girard
Friend
June 5, 2021
Jeffer
School
June 5, 2021
Jeffer
School
June 5, 2021
Brothers Forever !
Jeffer
School
June 5, 2021
So sorry for your loss..Mike was a wonderful man and will be missed. Sending prayers and hugs
Gail Root (Commish as Mike knew me)
June 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss Kathy. You're in my thoughts lady!
Bonnie Munger
June 4, 2021
Nichols Family, So very sorry to hear of Mike's passing. Went to school with Mike and would see him every now and then. Always a great guy. My condolences.
Kevin m spellacy
School
June 4, 2021
We want to send to family and friends our deepest thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.
Ralph & Vina Kennison
Work
June 4, 2021
I was very saddened to hear this news. I worked with Mike for six years at Pregis. He was a great guy! My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Kelly Jo Cotton
Work
June 4, 2021
Dear Kathy and family. So sorry to read of Mike's passing. Great man. Great family. God bless you all. Dr. Rick
RICK GARRETT
Work
June 4, 2021
Thinking of you and the family Kathy, we love you!!! Was so saddened when the news of mikes passing reached us. I had more fun working with Mike for some 18 years and Natalie cherished his kind words and smiling face. We send our deepest condolences to the family! We are praying for you all. Love always us!!!!!
Bill and Natalie Guay
Work
June 4, 2021
So sorry to hear. I'll Lay's remember the good times we all had together. He's at peace now and sometime we will all be together again. God bless.
Barbara powhida
Friend
June 3, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Don Beebe
Friend
June 3, 2021
Kathy & Family, We are so very sorry for your loss. Mike was a such a funny guy to hang with and ride with! We will miss him much!! God Bless, Lisa & Mark Stipano
Lisa & Mark Stipano
Friend
June 3, 2021
