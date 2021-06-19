Michael D. Thompson, Sr.

Dec. 2, 1948 - June 12, 2021

QUEENSBURY/lTICONDEROGA - Michael D. Thompson, Sr., 72, of Queensbury and formerly of Ticonderoga, passed away on June 12, 2021 in the loving arms of his son and family by his side.

Michael was born on December 2, 1948 to Chandler and Frieda (Winkler) Thompson, Sr. in Mount Kisco, NY.

Our beloved father joined the Army on December 2, 1966. Whereafter, he completed his Army training, he served two Active-Duty Tours with Outlaws 175th AHC. Michael was the Crew Chief on helicopter Outlaw 22 at Vinh Long Airfield, IV Corps, South VietNam.

Michael later met the love of his life, Shirley (Waters) Thompson and he married her on September 26, 1970. They spent the next 51 years together raising their children and making many memories.

Michael had many years working in the logging industry. He continued his love of logging with Finch Pruyn. Whereafter many memories and years he retired.

Besides his love of the woods, the most important thing to Michael was his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. When he was not with them, he could be found spending time with his brothers and sisters.

Michael made friends and memories everywhere he went. To say he was loved is an understatement. He was looked up to and cherished by all who were blessed to cross his path. Michael's laughter and stories will be missed by all.

The family would like to thank the Washington Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing for the great love, care, compassion, and support during his stay. The faculty became more like family than staff, as witnessed by the family.

He was predeceased by his parents, and step-mother, Helen Thompson, brother-in-law, Roy West, sister-in-law Bonnie Thompson, and brother-in-law, Bernie Potter.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Waters) Thompson; his children: Jenny E. Thompson, Michael D. Thompson, Jr., Nicholas (Jessica) Thompson and Tara Thompson; his brothers and sisters: Stephen Thompson, Lois (Dale) Hammond, David (Marica) Thompson, Charles McCarthy, Emmaline Nolan, Chandler (Crystal) Thompson, Jr., Emmitt (Shelly) Thompson and Sarah Potter; his grandchildren: Ashlee Thompson, Lee Beckwith II, Jordan Van Ness, Aryan Thompson, Blair Thompson, Nicholas Thompson II, Sarah Mc Cray and Jeremy Danahy, Jr.; and his great-grandchildren: Hannah LaBelle and Maddox Wright. He is also survived by in-laws; and many nieces, nephews, cousins; and many friends.

A Memorial Service with Military Honors will take place at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga on June 26, 2021 at 12:30 p.m.

A Gathering for family and friends will take place following the services at 155 Cronin Road, Queensbury.

Michael's final wish was that no one double dips the food.

Donations in Michael's memory may be made to your local Veteran's office.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.