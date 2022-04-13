Michael Van Alstyne

Sept. 26, 1961 - April 8, 2022

HEBRON - Michael J. Van Alstyne, 60, of Hebron, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022 with his loving daughter and son-in-law at his side, following a valiant battle with cancer.

Mike was born September 26, 1961 in Glens Falls the son of the late Frank and Helena (Savelis) Van Alstyne.

Mike is predeceased by his beloved wife Kathy Van Alstyne who passed away April 2, 2022. They shared fourteen years of marriage. Additionally, he is predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents, his "uncle Al" Savelis, first wife, Betsy Van Alstyne, and cherished dog Murphy.

Mike is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Jen and Sherm McNeil; and their children, Ethan and Evan of Argyle; brother, Bryan (Lorraine) Van Alstyne of Magnolia, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Doug St. John of Kings Park, NY; mother and father-in-law, Joan and Carl Kohler of Northport, NY; along with countless friends.

Mike graduated from Argyle Central School and had several jobs throughout his life but the ones he was most proud of was owning his own dairy farm in Fort Edward and being an equipment operator for DA Collins. "Big Cat", as his friends called him, loved being an equipment operator, especially running a crane. He was exceptional at his job and unfortunately had to retire for medical reasons in 2014.

Mike had many passions, all of which he excelled at. He was a member of multiple successful bluegrass bands including Acoustic Blue. He was an excellent musician and played several stringed instruments including banjo and guitar; he would always stand out on stage whenever he played his bright pink dobro! Mike had a love for motorcycles and owned a custom-made Harley Davidson Night Train. He enjoyed cooking, not just for he and his wife but the more the merrier as he loved to feed people. Mike always said, "If you leave the table hungry it's your own damn fault!"

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Greenwich for many years and he enjoyed playing golf. One of his favorite things was being "home on the farm" fixing equipment, haying and being with Kathy.

Additionally, he was the best father to Jen, who he gained when he married Kathy. They had countless adventures which always included food, typically breakfast or ice cream. When Jen married Sherm, he and Kathy dubbed them "the kids" and the adventures continued. A few years ago, Mike became a grandfather and he discovered another passion. He loved Ethan and Evan beyond measure, and even on his tough days he would light up at the mere mention of their names.

Mike's personality was larger than life. He made friends wherever he went. Mike was easy to talk to, quick with a joke and had an infectious laugh.

While we grieve our loss, we want to celebrate Mike's life the way he lived it. Please join us at The Gather, 103 Main St., Greenwich, NY on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 12:00-3:00 p.m. to share stories of our beloved Mike.

Call or text Jen with questions at (518) 496-4011.

Memorial contributions in memory of Mike can be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, PO Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.