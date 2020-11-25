Michel McKenzie

Dec. 31, 1945 - Nov. 22, 2020

GANSEVOORT - Michel McKenzie, age 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday November 22, 2020 at Albany Medical Center.

He was born on December 31, 1945 in Ste Praxede, Canada. Son of the late Roland McKenzie and Estelle Gagnon.

Michel owned his own drywall company called McKenzie Drywall, Inc.

Michel enjoyed cutting trees, working in his wood shop and making maple syrup. Spending time with special friends at the cabin, playing games and having cook-outs. He also enjoyed his breakfast and riding friends.

Michel is survived by his loving wife, Celine McKenzie; sons: Brian McKenzie (Jami Martindale), Dave McKenzie (Jamie Counter); brothers: Raymond McKenzie (late Relyne), Real Mackenzie (Edith), Gerald McKenzie (Yolande); grandson, Michael Lee McKenzie; granddaughter, Jenna McKenzie; several brothers and sisters- in-law; nieces, nephews and friends.

Calling hours will be held between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY. A small celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. following calling hours.

Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19 social distancing as well as mandatory wearing of a face mask is required. We thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of our staff and every guest.

For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com

In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations in Michel's memory can be made to your local food pantry.