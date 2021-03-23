Menu
Michelle Howard
FUNERAL HOME
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd
Queensbury, NY

Michelle (LaRose) Howard

QUEENSBURY - Michelle (LaRose) Howard, 55, passed away on March 15, 2021 at her home in Queensbury, NY.

Michelle worked at Tribune Media in Glens Falls for over 25 years, training new personnel and gaining dear friends in the process.

She took great pride in decorating her home and had a knack for refinishing furniture and designing and making jewelry.

Always an animal lover, Michelle nurtured many cats and dogs in her lifetime, most notably her beloved Abby, who was by her side for 13 years. An avid NY Yankee fan, Michelle never missed a televised game, often staying up late until the very last out.

Michelle faced a recurrence of cancer over the last few years and met it with quiet resolve and infinite patience, as only her stoic but gentle soul knew how.

She is survived by her siblings: Paul (Colleen), Gary (Monica), Michael (Sandra), Paulette, and Emily (Peter); and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Emile and Veronica LaRose.

Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service will take place at a later date.

For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 23, 2021.
Paulette - I am soo truly sorry for your loss. I had no idea you two were related. I work in the cancer center and scheduled many apptsfor her over the years. Michelle was a fighter and fought hard to beat cancer. My deepest condolences are sent to you and your family. May you find peace in the days ahead. Regrets, Lois
Lois Melito
March 23, 2021
