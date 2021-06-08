Mickey E. Celeste

Aug. 23, 1959 – May 26, 2021

Ocala, FL – Mickey E. Celeste, 61, of Ocala, FL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 after a short illness.

Born on August 23, 1959 in Glens Falls, NY he was the son of Mary Jane Celeste of Glens Falls and the late Martin Celeste.

Mickey grew up in Queensbury and attended Queensbury High School. Mickey enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1976 and proudly served his country until he was honorably discharged in 1983. He was stationed in Europe and achieved the rank of Sergeant. During his time in the Army, he received commendations for expert level for M-16 rifle and hand grenade. In addition, he received Good Conduct Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon and Professional Development Ribbon.

After his honorable discharge, Mickey resided in Texas for several years before moving back to New York. In 2015, Mickey relocated to Ocala, FL and started managing Golden Pond Village with his wife, Lisa, where he made several new friends. Prior to relocating to Florida, Mickey was employed at Home Depot in Queensbury.

Mickey is predeceased by his father; Martin Celeste and a brother, Michael Celeste and aunts, uncles and cousins.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Lisa Celeste of Ocala, FL; his mother, Mary Jane Celeste of Glens Falls; his daughter, Pamela (Chet) Free of Columbia, SC; his son Danny (Melodie) Wilbur of Otto, NC; his grandsons: Timothy Jacob Free and Nathan Joseph Free, both of Columbia, SC; his brothers: Mark Celeste of Hudson Falls and Martin (Viola) Celeste of Queensbury; his sisters: Misty Celeste of Queensbury and Mindy (Scott) Dudley of Hudson Falls; his mother and father-in-law, Sandra (Dave) Wilson of South Glens Falls and William (Gloria) Cook of Hudson Falls; his sisters-in-law: Jeanne Guillery of Fort Ann, Deedra (Earl) Lilton of Glens Falls and Joelle Cook of Mechanicville; several aunts and, uncles; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mickey loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed creating one-of-kind, Adirondack themed, pieces of art, using various items. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and identified himself as "The Great Hunter" and "Bass Master". Mickey was filled with confidence, wittiness and humor. He was always meticulousness and attentive to detail, he took great pride in any task he was performing.

A celebration of his life will be held at the American Legion Post 574, 72 Pearl Street, in Hudson Falls on Sunday, June 13, 2021 with military honors at 1:00 p.m. with a luncheon to follow.

A special thank you to the American Legion Post 574, the Legion Honor Guard and Carleton Funeral Home, Inc.

The family suggest in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.