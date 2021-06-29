Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mildred Goff
FUNERAL HOME
Jillson Funeral Home Inc
46 Williams St
Whitehall, NY

Mildred Goff

WHITEHALL - Mildred Goff who passed away on April 2, 2020 and Charles Goff who passed away on June 19, 2018, will have a visitation from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall. Rite of Committal will follow the Mass in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Whitehall. Also interred at the time will be their daughter Vickie Drinkwine who passed away on August 4, 2019.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Jillson Funeral Home Inc
46 Williams St, Whitehall, NY
Jul
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church
Whitehall, NY
Jul
3
Committal
Our Lady of Angels Cemetery
Whitehall, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Jillson Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jillson Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.