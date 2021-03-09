Menu
Mills Blackburn Crandell
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mason Funeral Home
18 George St
Fort Ann, NY

Mills Blackburn Crandell

Jan. 24, 1923 - Mar. 4, 2021

FORT ANN - Mills Blackburn Crandell, 98, of Copeland Pond, Fort Ann, NY, passed away on March 4, 2021. Bud, as he was known by all, was born in Glens Falls, NY on January 24, 1923 to the late Milton Lee and Beatrice (Wilcox) Crandell.

Bud grew up in Glens Falls, graduated from Glens Falls High School and attended Cornell University for two years before enlisting in the Army in November 1942. He served in the Pacific Theatre in WWII and was awarded the Bronze Star for heroic achievement. He was honorably discharged in December 1945 when he returned to Glens Falls and promptly married his high school sweetheart, Jean Shirley Tupper, on January 26, 1946. He continued his education at Rider University in Lawrenceville, NJ.

Together Jean and Bud raised three children: Barbara Cochran (Stan Kostman), Susan Jackson (James) and John Crandell (Linda) while moving for his career with Imperial Wallcoverings from Springfield, MA to Albany, NY and eventually Cazenovia, NY.

After his retirement in 1983, he and Jean moved to their summer "camp" on Copeland Pond where they enjoyed being close to family in their special place. He also played many rounds of golf at Glens Falls Country Club, collecting several awards along the way. After Jean's death in 2001, Bud continued to live at Copeland Pond, taking great joy in watching the ongoing activity on the pond.

Along with his wife, Jean, he was pre-deceased by his sister, Jeanne Mandwelle, and her husband, Arnold, sister-in-law, Barbara Tupper Ruggles, and her husband, Robert Ruggles, who was also Bud's cousin, and brother-in-law, Max Tupper, and his wife, Alice Tupper.

He is survived by his three children and their spouses; nine grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will fondly remember him and his humor, kindness, generosity and friendly spirit.

A memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Charitable donations in his memory can be made to the West Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Department, Fort Ann Rescue Squad, the American Cancer Society or a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mason Funeral Home, Fort Ann, NY.



Published by Post-Star on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will always remember how kind and welcoming Bud was to me and my son, Luke when we lived in my mother´s place across the inlet from him. My condolences to the family.
Martha (Szor) Kreutzer
March 28, 2021
Had some good times with Bud when working out of the Albany warehouse
Steve Lenchert
March 10, 2021
John, sorry you lost your dad it must be tough after having him in your life so long. Best to your family. Mark
Mark Regan
March 9, 2021
Sorry for your loss. I remember bud when he would come to the church and Fire house for takeout dinners. bud always brought his bag and ordered two dinners. We always made sure he had extra helpings and extra dessert so he could have plenty of left overs. I missed him when he was not able to come himself and you picked up his dinners for him.
Patricia Gould
March 9, 2021
Please accept my sincere sympathies. I never met Mr. Crandell but he always generously supported Christ Church during our stewardship campaign every year. It always gave me joy to say thank you to him. May he Rest In Peace.
Pamela J Burns
March 9, 2021
