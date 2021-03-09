Mills Blackburn Crandell

Jan. 24, 1923 - Mar. 4, 2021

FORT ANN - Mills Blackburn Crandell, 98, of Copeland Pond, Fort Ann, NY, passed away on March 4, 2021. Bud, as he was known by all, was born in Glens Falls, NY on January 24, 1923 to the late Milton Lee and Beatrice (Wilcox) Crandell.

Bud grew up in Glens Falls, graduated from Glens Falls High School and attended Cornell University for two years before enlisting in the Army in November 1942. He served in the Pacific Theatre in WWII and was awarded the Bronze Star for heroic achievement. He was honorably discharged in December 1945 when he returned to Glens Falls and promptly married his high school sweetheart, Jean Shirley Tupper, on January 26, 1946. He continued his education at Rider University in Lawrenceville, NJ.

Together Jean and Bud raised three children: Barbara Cochran (Stan Kostman), Susan Jackson (James) and John Crandell (Linda) while moving for his career with Imperial Wallcoverings from Springfield, MA to Albany, NY and eventually Cazenovia, NY.

After his retirement in 1983, he and Jean moved to their summer "camp" on Copeland Pond where they enjoyed being close to family in their special place. He also played many rounds of golf at Glens Falls Country Club, collecting several awards along the way. After Jean's death in 2001, Bud continued to live at Copeland Pond, taking great joy in watching the ongoing activity on the pond.

Along with his wife, Jean, he was pre-deceased by his sister, Jeanne Mandwelle, and her husband, Arnold, sister-in-law, Barbara Tupper Ruggles, and her husband, Robert Ruggles, who was also Bud's cousin, and brother-in-law, Max Tupper, and his wife, Alice Tupper.

He is survived by his three children and their spouses; nine grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will fondly remember him and his humor, kindness, generosity and friendly spirit.

A memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Charitable donations in his memory can be made to the West Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Department, Fort Ann Rescue Squad, the American Cancer Society or a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mason Funeral Home, Fort Ann, NY.