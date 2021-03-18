Mindi (Annette) Carpenter-Hughley

July 31, 1973 - Mar. 15, 2021

ODESSA - Mindi (Annette) Carpenter-Hughley, 47, of Odessa, entered unto rest on Monday, March 15, 2021. She was born in Plattsburgh, NY on July 31, 1973, the daughter of John Annette and Jacqueline Taylor and graduated from the BOCES nursing program.

Mindi worked as a nurse for 28 years in nursing homes and as a private duty nurse. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Horseheads. She enjoyed flower gardening, loved wild flowers and painting.

She is survived by her son, Brandon Annette of Cleveland, GA; parents, Jacqueline Taylor of Gloversville, NY and John Annette of Rouses Point, NY; sister, Jiselle Annette of Plattsburgh, NY; brother, David John LaPell of Pottersville, NY; nine step grandchildren; nine step great-grandchildren; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Ronny Charles Hughley on August 19, 2020; grandparents, John "Fred" and June Annette, Joseph Taylor and Rita Taylor Coon; and uncle, Joseph Taylor.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls, NY. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com