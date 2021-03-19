Mitchell Dennis Crevar

Jan. 27, 1946 - Mar. 14, 2021

QUEENSBURY – Mitchell Dennis Crevar, 75, of Queensbury passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Born January 27, 1946 in North Tonawanda, NY, Mitch was the son of the late Stanley M. and Verna M. (Johnson) Crevar.

During the Vietnam Era, Mitch proudly served his country in the United States Army.

He was employed by the NYS Comptroller's Office with 30 years of service until his retirement.

Mitch enjoyed many outdoor activities, including fishing, golfing, target shooting, and riding motorcycles. Boating and walking in nature were places he found his most peaceful moments. He was a skilled woodworker, enjoyed spending time on Dunham's Bay Resort and was a member of the NRA.

Married in Canada on September 6, 1969, Mitch is survived by his wife, Beverley Ann (Leach) Crevar; loving father to sons: Blaine (Ashley) Crevar of Charleston, SC and Darren (Angie) Crevar of Glens Falls instilling good working ethics and honesty in both of them; granddaughters: Ava, Anya, and Harper; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was a proud husband, father, and grandfather.

A full military ceremony will be held privately at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville.

Arrangements are in the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

In keeping with Mitch's tradition, he would want his last words to all of us to be, "Keep the faith".