Mitchell L. Richards Sr.
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
7 Sherman Ave
Corinth, NY

Mitchell L. Richards, Sr.

Dec. 24, 1970 - June 3, 2021

LAKE LUZERNE – Mitchell L. Richards, Sr., 50, of East River Drive, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 at his home following a long illness.

Born on Dec. 24, 1970 in Corinth, he was the son of William Richards (Marie) of Hadley and the late Felicia (Van Dusen) Richards.

Mitch attended Corinth High School.

He was employed in fabrication and welding with the Local Ironworks Union out of Albany for many years, and owned and operated Richards Construction for several years.

Mitch enjoyed hunting, fishing, his German Shephard, Luca and loved his time spent with this family and grandchildren.

Survivors besides his father; include three sons: Justin Baker (Hannah Cross) of Troy, Mitchell Richards, Jr. (Jessie Millington) of Corinth, and Trevor Richards (Sophia) of Corinth; two grandchildren: Eli and Augustus; two siblings: Jessica Crandall (Joseph) of Corinth and Frank Richards (Robin Willette-Pechtel) of South Glens Falls; his former wife and mother of his children, Christine Richards of Corinth; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 2-4 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth, with a service and celebration of life held at 4 p.m., also at the funeral home.

The family wishes to thank Matthew Todd and Dave Libby for their kindness and generosity shown to Mitch during his illness.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorials go in Mitch's name to the charity of one's choice.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
7 Sherman Ave, Corinth, NY
Jun
11
Service
4:00p.m.
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
7 Sherman Ave, Corinth, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We had the pleasure of employing Mitch to do some steel work . He was very skilled at his craft and anyone who knew him could attest to the fact that his was a great fabricator . There wasn´t anything that he couldn´t fix . He worked for our Company for years doing jobs from time to time and we were glad to have him work for us. We fell out of touch when he moved away and we were saddened to hear of his passing . I know he will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Robert and William Brayton
Friend
June 8, 2021
I worked with Mitch for a while at The Metal Works in Lexington, SC. He was a good worker and a good man. May he rest in peace.
Scott Norris
June 5, 2021
