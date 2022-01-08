Menu
Morris V. VanDusen
FUNERAL HOME
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY

Morris V. VanDusen

June 11, 1930 - Jan. 6, 2022

CLIFTON PARK – Morris V. VanDusen, age 91, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 6, 2022 with the comfort of his family by his side.

He was born on June 11, 1930 in North Creek, NY, the son of the late Harry VanDusen and Blanche (Gregory) VanDusen.

Morris was a graduate of Mount Pleasant High School, earning his Technical Diploma, Class of 1948. He was a member of the Championship Baseball Team.

Morris was a Draftsman/Inventor at General Electric for 41 years prior to retiring in June of 1990. During his tenure there he had four patents to his name. Morris enjoyed life to its fullest, he loved and enjoyed traveling, old cars, puzzles and fixing anything for anybody who needed something fixed. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially his favorite teams, St. Louis Cardinals and Syracuse Basketball.

Morris is survived by his five children: Jana Dunbar, Audrey (Mike) Schwendinger, Wendy (Mike) McDade, David (Jill) VanDusen, Debbie (Bill) Coleman; brother, John VanDusen; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many friends who will miss his presence.

Morris is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Jennie (Swinton) VanDusen; son, Bob VanDusen and sister, Phyllis VanDusen Williams.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to Hospice for their wonderful care and assistance during Daddy's last days. We would also like to offer a special thank you to Judge Bob Rybak for being a wonderful neighbor and "Paperboy" for the last several years.

Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19 social distancing as well as wearing of a face mask is recommended.

For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY
Morris was a great guy. Yes, he would do anything for anybody and always with a smile. I am sorry for your loss but know there will always be good memories.
Linda Krause
Friend
January 28, 2022
Sincere condolences upon the passing of beloved father. May he Rest In Peace as a man that was blessed with loving children & grandchildren.
Robin Piliere
January 12, 2022
I am so sad to hear this. I loved him dearly. He was the greatest man ever. My condolences Ben and family. He was loved by everyone that ever met him. I will cherish all my memories. RIP Grampa
Cheryl Sicker
Friend
January 8, 2022
Goodbye my old friend of over 50 yrs will never forget all the fun we had over the years will miss you as long as live,ron
Ronnie Tribley
January 8, 2022
