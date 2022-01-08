Morris V. VanDusen

June 11, 1930 - Jan. 6, 2022

CLIFTON PARK – Morris V. VanDusen, age 91, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 6, 2022 with the comfort of his family by his side.

He was born on June 11, 1930 in North Creek, NY, the son of the late Harry VanDusen and Blanche (Gregory) VanDusen.

Morris was a graduate of Mount Pleasant High School, earning his Technical Diploma, Class of 1948. He was a member of the Championship Baseball Team.

Morris was a Draftsman/Inventor at General Electric for 41 years prior to retiring in June of 1990. During his tenure there he had four patents to his name. Morris enjoyed life to its fullest, he loved and enjoyed traveling, old cars, puzzles and fixing anything for anybody who needed something fixed. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially his favorite teams, St. Louis Cardinals and Syracuse Basketball.

Morris is survived by his five children: Jana Dunbar, Audrey (Mike) Schwendinger, Wendy (Mike) McDade, David (Jill) VanDusen, Debbie (Bill) Coleman; brother, John VanDusen; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many friends who will miss his presence.

Morris is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Jennie (Swinton) VanDusen; son, Bob VanDusen and sister, Phyllis VanDusen Williams.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to Hospice for their wonderful care and assistance during Daddy's last days. We would also like to offer a special thank you to Judge Bob Rybak for being a wonderful neighbor and "Paperboy" for the last several years.

Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19 social distancing as well as wearing of a face mask is recommended.

