May Nan´s family feel the caring and loving empathy of the community upon Nan´s passing. For me, this loss is like a ticking clock, as I remember her and others from our 1948 Kindergarten class at the Williams Street School. I recall her and I squatting around the fountain, splaying small leopard frogs in one another´s faces, loving her all my life.

Russ Williams March 12, 2021