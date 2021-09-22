Nancy Rea Bardwell

Jan. 19, 1941 - Sept. 18, 2021

SALEM - Nancy Rea Bardwell, 80, of Salem, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 18, 2021 at Glens Falls Center in Queensbury, NY. Nancy was born on January 19, 1941 in Cambridge to the late Clarence and Helen Rea. She graduated from Salem Washington Academy in 1959 and enjoyed spending time with her friends and her siblings: John and Neal Rea and Jane Gerling. In 1959, Nancy proudly married the late Leslie Bardwell, built their home, and started their family who she loved with all her heart.

In her free time, Nancy enjoyed her beloved pets, feeding the birds in her backyard, spending valuable time with her family and friends, and taking her annual trek to Maine to see the ocean. She loved being apart of the Salem Community and spending time as an active member of the First United Presbyterian Church located in Salem.

Nancy worked for many years at CA Baltz in Salem, and Sherwood medical in Argyle. Her most recent role that she enjoyed greatly was working as an aide and then volunteering at the Salem schools.

Nancy is survived by her loving children, grandchildren, and great-grandson, John and Michele Bardwell of Salem (Hannah and Calla Bardwell), Sue and Tom Grant of Guilderland (Eric, Christine, Edward and Rob Grant) Sandi Belisle of Malta (Ollie and Cooper Belisle), Scott and Michelle Bardwell of Boulder (Jordan and Jacob Bardwell).

Relatives and friends may visit with the family at Salem First United Presbyterian Church, 13 West Broadway, Salem to celebrate Nancy's life from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Reverend Jim Gerling. Nancy's resting place will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Salem. The family requests that all wishing to attend are reminded that masks are required and must be worn in the church.

The family understands concerns during Covid-19 and respects individual protection protocols.

Memorial contributions in memory of Nancy can be made to Salem First United Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 606, Salem, NY 12865 or the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.

To share a memory or offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Funeral arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., in Salem.