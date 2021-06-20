Menu
Nancy Bramhall
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd
Queensbury, NY

Nancy Bramhall

Jan. 24, 1936 - June 17, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Nancy Bramhall, 85, of Queensbury joined her daughter in Heaven on June 17, 2021.

She was born on January 24, 1936 in Whitehall, NY to the late Harold Neddo and Mary DiResta.

She was predeceased by her parents, stepfather, Pat DiResta, sisters: Thelma Zukowski and Dorothy Ridgeway and daughter Teresa Himes.

Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Harold Neddo, Jr.; daughter, Paula Perna (Dan Smith); granddaughters: Marybeth Duell (Josh Duell) and Stephanie Perna; great grandchildren: Marshall Freeburn and Hailey and Rocco Dadamio; and many close nieces and nephews.

Nancy graduated with her class early at the age of 16. She went to Utica State University and when she graduated there as an RN she matriculated to Marcy State Psychiatric Hospital and became Head Nurse at the age of 23. She then returned to her hometown and was hired at Glens Falls Hospital, where she dedicated over 40 years to caring for patients. She became one of the most recognized founding nurses in the operating room and was elevated to Operating Room Supervisor.

Nancy loved going to the casino and playing the slot machines, she enjoyed watching television; especially gory horror movies.

Nancy will be remembered most for her courage, strength, and incredible soul, who always put others first. No words will ever express how much she will be missed by those that loved her.

A Graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 11 AM at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. Those who wish my send online condolences at sbfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Pine View Cemetery
Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear this. Nancy was one of the finest nurses I ever worked with. My condolences to her family.
David Collins,MD
Work
June 29, 2021
It will not be the same when I come home to visit and Aunt Nancy will not be there. You were a great care taker of your family and we will all miss you dearly. Rest in peace .
Sharold McBride
Family
June 27, 2021
You were such a great nurse, supervisor and friend. RIP
Libby wescott
Friend
June 27, 2021
Paula I am so sorry for your loss. I had just seen your sister´s obituary and now you´ve lost you mom. My heart hurts for you. Many prayers for you and your family.
Gloria O'Hara
Other
June 20, 2021
Thank you Nancy for taking me under your wings, sharing your knowledge, passion for our profession, your stalwart support for all your nursing staff... but most of all, your friendship... I will miss your laughter and your devilish smile!!!!
Sue Malvuccio
June 20, 2021
Our Hearts will never be the same without you Aunt Nan , I just Cherished you, your memories will go on forever in my love you always "Zuke"
Deborah Gosline
Family
June 20, 2021
Nancy was a great person. I have fond memories of working with her in the OR. She was an excellent nurse and coworker. She will be missed.
Darlene Gordon
Work
June 20, 2021
