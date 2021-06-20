Nancy Bramhall

Jan. 24, 1936 - June 17, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Nancy Bramhall, 85, of Queensbury joined her daughter in Heaven on June 17, 2021.

She was born on January 24, 1936 in Whitehall, NY to the late Harold Neddo and Mary DiResta.

She was predeceased by her parents, stepfather, Pat DiResta, sisters: Thelma Zukowski and Dorothy Ridgeway and daughter Teresa Himes.

Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Harold Neddo, Jr.; daughter, Paula Perna (Dan Smith); granddaughters: Marybeth Duell (Josh Duell) and Stephanie Perna; great grandchildren: Marshall Freeburn and Hailey and Rocco Dadamio; and many close nieces and nephews.

Nancy graduated with her class early at the age of 16. She went to Utica State University and when she graduated there as an RN she matriculated to Marcy State Psychiatric Hospital and became Head Nurse at the age of 23. She then returned to her hometown and was hired at Glens Falls Hospital, where she dedicated over 40 years to caring for patients. She became one of the most recognized founding nurses in the operating room and was elevated to Operating Room Supervisor.

Nancy loved going to the casino and playing the slot machines, she enjoyed watching television; especially gory horror movies.

Nancy will be remembered most for her courage, strength, and incredible soul, who always put others first. No words will ever express how much she will be missed by those that loved her.

A Graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 11 AM at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. Those who wish my send online condolences at sbfuneralhomes.com.