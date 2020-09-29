Nancy C. Teichner

SCHENECTADY - Nancy C. Teichner, 91, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Born in Saugerties, NY, she was the daughter of the late Eleanor Wemple and C. Kenneth Coons. Her family later moved to Altamont, NY, where Nancy graduated at the top of her class. She continued her education at Smith College, Northampton, MA, where she graduated in 1951 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Bacteriology; she was also a member of the Smith College Glee Club.

Nancy was a life-long music lover having played the piano since childhood and taking up the cello at age 47 as the pupil of Arthur Catricala. She went on to play for three local orchestras including the Schenectady Symphony, the Union College Orchestra and the Music Company until retiring in 2014. Nancy was also a 50-year member of the First Reformed Church (Dutch Reformed Church) of Schenectady where she was a longtime member of the choir and served as an Elder of the First Reformed Church's Consistory for many years. She was also instrumental in collaborating with others in the preservation of the church's archives.

Some of her other interests included antiquing, traveling, making/restoring dolls, gardening and bird watching. Nancy's love of nature, and all wildlife, extended to the Adirondacks where she had a home on Homer Point on Lake George. She trained her keen eyes on all winged creatures that frequented her Lake George dock - especially the Great Blue Heron who often ventured up the lawn to Nancy's great delight. Nancy was also a supporter of North Country Wild Care in Lake George.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her beloved husband Thomas Teichner, her brother Charles K. Coons, her son David C. Van Voast, her daughter Amy Van Voast Raimo and her stepson Matthew Teichner.

She is survived by her son Peter S. Van Voast (Nancy) of Queensbury; her two daughters: Margaret W. Van Voast of Falls Church, VA and Holly A. Van Voast of Schenectady; her grandson Thomas A. Raimo of Ballston Spa; her granddaughter Kim Arnold (Cameron); and great granddaughter Isla of Salem.

A private committal will take place at the First Reformed Church. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin Costello for his excellent care and support, our amazing caregivers for the wonderful care they provided over the years, especially Wendy, Maggie, Alycia and Connie who were like family. We would also like to thank the West Glens Falls EMT'S for their extremely kind and caring support, and the NYS Troopers and the Investigator for their professionalism and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to North Country Wild Care at [email protected], PO Box 68, Lake George, NY, the First Reformed Church, 8 N. Church St., Schenectady, NY, SAIL, 71 Glenwood Ave., GF, NY, or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are by the Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St. Schenectady, NY. You may pay your condolences or sign the online guest book at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.