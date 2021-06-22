Nancy Margaret Mary (Newell) Caputo

Oct. 13, 1939 - June 18, 2021

HUDSON FALLS - Nancy Margaret Mary (Newell) Caputo is reunited and at peace with the love of her life Chuck. She passed at home with her large loving family by her side on the evening of June 18, 2021.

She was born on October 13, 1939, in Fort Edward, NY, to the late Clinton John and Grace (Ryan) Newell.

Nancy was predeceased by her beloved husband Charles H. Caputo, her brothers: William E., Robert E. and James F. Newell, sister-in-law Eleanore "Pat" Newell,

brother-in-law Michael Labruzzo, sister-in-law MaryAnne Caputo, and Nancy's nephew Robert E. Newell.

Left to cherish her memory include Nancy's five daughters: Felicia Havens (Patrick), Gina Winnie (Melville), Maria Murphy (Clifford), Christina Vadnais (Rolland), Andrea Caputo and her fiance Darryl Kearns; grandchildren: Katie, Donna and Charles, Michael, McKayla, Mark, and Angelina, Joshua, Alyssa, and Caramia, Cody and Kyleigh; great grandchildren: Katherine, Hunter, and Hudson; Nancy's siblings: C. Thomas of Columbia, SC, Jane (Edmund) Healy of Lake George, MaryAnne Labruzzo of Vero Beach, FL; sisters-in-law: Anne Newell, Nannette Newell, and Gail Newell; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.

Nancy graduated from Fort Edward High School in 1957, continuing on to Plattsburgh State University where Nancy received a Bachelor's in Education in 1961. Nancy put her career on hold devoting herself to her husband and children. Nancy taught in several levels and retired as a teacher in 2001. Nancy touched the lives of many students and educators, and was extremely involved in her community.

Nancy cherished family gatherings; whether it was at the Farm or Lake. Nancy had a zest for life, an infectious laugh, and love for music. Nancy and Chuck glided across every dance floor, and traveled extensively, after 57 years of marriage still their favorite place was just being with each other.

Nancy was genuine, the epitome of class, dignity and grace. Nancy's smile lit up a room and her eyes as beautiful as her soul.

Thank you to Elaine and the staff at Hudson Falls Internal Medicine, all the staff with Landmark Health Services, especially Julie and Amanda, Ruth with the Neurological Center at Glens Falls Hospital, High Peaks Hospice, and a very special Thank You to Nancy's buddy Andrew with Fort Hudson Physical Rehabilitation.

Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated following the calling hours at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Please wear a mask entering church, those that are vaccinated may remove the mask while in church.

Rite of Committal will follow the funeral mass at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fort Edward.

