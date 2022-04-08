Menu
Nancy C. Foisset
1953 - 2022
BORN
1953
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc.
19 East Broadway
Salem, NY

Nancy C. Foisset

Sept. 18, 1953 - April 5, 2022

SHUSHAN - Nancy C. Foisset, 68, of Shushan, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at her residence.

Born September 18, 1953 in Needham, MA, she was the daughter of the late John and Anne (Theodorowicz) Young. Nancy graduated from Northport Senior High School in Northport, NY.

She was a Certified Nursing Assistant performing private duty healthcare since 1999. Nancy was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Salem and enjoyed her flower gardens, going to the beach, hiking in the Adirondacks and most importantly, she loved her grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 49 years, James J. Foisset; sons: Timothy (Michelle) Foisset of Nashville, TN and Thomas (Sarah) Foisset of Plymouth, MA; siblings: David (Virginia) Young of Ewing, NJ, Kris Packard of Penn Yan, NY and Stuart Young of Bayshore, NY; grandchildren: Indigo, Aiko and Rio; and five nieces and nephews.

The family will have services privately.

Memorial contributions in memory of Nancy may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

The McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem is assisting the family.


Published by Post-Star on Apr. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.