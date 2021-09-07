Nancy Ann (Fuller) LaLonde Harrington

Feb. 23, 1942 - Sept. 4, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Nancy Ann (Fuller) LaLonde Harrington, 79, of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday September 4, 2021, at the Gateway House of Peace in Ballston Spa.

Born on February 23, 1942 in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Morey and Mary (Volpe) Fuller.

Her husband, Jack Casey LaLonde, Sr., died October 2, 1997, after 39 wonderful years of marriage. She was blessed to have shared her life with Gary Harrington for ten years, before he passed away in 2012.

Nancy and her family resided in Glens Falls for many years. Many fond memories were made at her home, where she raised her son and had many fun times, including cooking wonderful meals for the entire family and hosting parties for family and friends.

She enjoyed rides to Burlington, swimming in her pool and afternoon picnics at Stewarts Pond.

Nancy was known for being an excellent dancer who passed on her talent by teaching her family how to jitterbug. In her later years she enjoyed trying her luck at the Racino and always walked away having a good time win or lose.

Nancy will be remembered for being a great mother, grandmother and great grandmother and a wonderful aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Her son, Jack was the world to Nancy, as she was to him.

She was a communicant of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls.

Besides her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her step-father, Robert Guay, her brothers, Benjamin Fuller and Daniel Fuller, her brothers in law, James Skellie and Donald Dufour and her best friend of 61 years, Barb Miller.

Survivors include her son, Jack Casey LaLonde, Jr. of Queensbury; her beloved grandchildren: Casey LaLonde Dent and her husband, Sam of Frome, England, Brandon LaLonde and his wife, Brita of Jeffersonville, VT and Christopher LaLonde of South Glens Falls; her three grandchildren: Ava, Hazel and Scarlett; her four sisters: Jessie Dufour of Queensbury, Connie LaLonde and her husband, Robert, of Fort Ann, Carol Skellie and her partner, Gary Nolin of Queensbury and Bonnie Fuller of Hudson Falls; her brother, Joseph Fuller and his partner, Darlene of Fort Edward; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church, on the park, in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal, at a later date, will be in Pine View Cemetery in the town of Queensbury.

The family wishes to thank all of Nancy's friends, especially Pam Fifield and Stephanie for the love and support given to Nancy and her family. Nancy was blessed to have spent her last days at The Gateway House of Peace, where they took wonderful care of her and her family.

Donations in Nancy's memory may be made to the Gateway House of Peace, 479, Rowland Street, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.

