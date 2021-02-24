Nancy R. Spiezio

July 4, 1923 - Feb. 21, 2021

GREENWICH - Nancy R. Spiezio, 97, formerly of Greenwich, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 21, 2021. She was born in Middle Falls, NY, on July 4, 1923 to the late Louis and Lena (Cononcia) Spiezio.

Nancy was a devoted Catholic and communicant of Notre Dame Visitation Church in Schuylerville and St. Joseph's in Greenwich. She worked for many years and retired from the S&T Paper Co. in Middle Falls. Nancy was always devoted to her parents and family and was generous to all who needed help.

She was spunky, witty, funny, and caring. Nancy loved to go out to eat, long rides in the country, going out for ice cream and visiting with company. Her home was her pride and joy and she loved taking care of it. She would visit her aunt Paula every Sunday to visit and have dinner with her.

Nancy had a good life, and she will be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother James Spiezio whom she loved deeply. He passed away serving his country in WWII.

She is survived by all her loving cousins whom she cared deeply.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Country Meadows Wing at Washington Center, for their excellent care of Nancy.

A mass of a Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at St. Joseph's Church, 35 Hill St., Greenwich, NY, 12834 with the Rev. Martin Fisher officiating.

Those wishing to attend her funeral mass are encouraged to call the church at 518-692-2159 to reserve seating due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Burial in the St. Paul's Cemetery, Mechanicville, NY, will immediately follow her mass.

Donation's in her memory may be made to the St. Joseph's Church, 35 Hill St., Greenwich, NY, 12834.

