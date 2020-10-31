Neil G. Phillips

May 30, 1979 - Oct. 26, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Neil G. Phillips, 41, of Ohio Ave., passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 26, 2020.

Born May 30, 1979, he was the son of Penny (Cummings) and the late Larry Phillips.

Neil graduated from Glens Falls High School.

Some of his enjoyments and hobbies were NASCAR, San Francisco 49ers, the NY Yankees, WWE, and spending time with his nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In addition to his father, Neil was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Harold and Carol Hall; paternal grandparents, Henry and Mary Phillips; siblings, Theresa and BJ Phillips; and a nephew, Jeremy Graves.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Penny Phillips; sister, Tracy (Tom) Van Ness; brother, Timothy (Suzanne) Phillips; aunts and uncles: Robin (Stephen) Helt, Robert (Joann) Phillips, Craig Phillips, Jeff (Lee) Phillips, Joe Phillips, Cindy (Nick) Jarvis, and Brenda Wright; nieces and nephews: James Huntley, Joseph Phillips, Justin (Lexy) Phillips, Matthew (Samantha) Augusta, Jennifer Phillips, Travis (Seamus) Augusta, Courtney Phillips, Colby Phillips, Sue Graves, Madison, Lance, Lucian, Chloe, Faith, Alexander, Carriella, Henlee, Jocelyn, Jaxon, Jace, William, Elanna (Monkey), and Meela; and a special cousin, Michael Mitchell.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Friends are invited to join the family after the calling hours from 3 to 8 p.m. at 5 Ohio Avenue, Queensbury.

A private graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery, Fort Edward.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to West Glens Falls Ambulance Services, the staff at Glens Falls Hospital, and all of the special people who helped care for Neil.

In loving memory of Neil, contributions may be made to SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave, Queensbury, NY, 12804 or a charity of your choice.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

"Never Forget" Your presence we miss, your memories we treasure, loving you always, forgetting you never.