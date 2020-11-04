Neil G. Phillips

QUEENSBURY - Neil G. Phillips, 41, of Ohio Ave., passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 26, 2020.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Friends are invited to join the family after the calling hours from 3 to 8 p.m. at 5 Ohio Avenue, Queensbury.

A private graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery, Fort Edward.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to West Glens Falls Ambulance Services, the staff at Glens Falls Hospital, and all of the special people who helped care for Neil.

In loving memory of Neil, contributions may be made to SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave, Queensbury, NY 12804 or a charity of your choice.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

"Never Forget" Your presence we miss, your memories we treasure, loving you always, forgetting you never.