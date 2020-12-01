Nelson Frank Rice

June 1, 1944 - Nov. 15, 2020

Saratoga Springs, NY – Nelson Frank Rice, age 76, passed away at his home following a brief illness. Frank was born on June 1, 1944 in Tupper Lake, New York, the son of Nelson and Marjorie (Brickey) Rice.

The majority of his career was in corrections. He worked at New York State facilities throughout his years and retired from the NYS Department of Corrections with the rank of Lieutenant. He also worked for the Granville Police Department.

Frank loved the outdoors. Fishing, hunting and golf were a great enjoyments to him. He was also an avid horseman. During his retirement he found time to sketch. His favorite subjects was animals and nature. He spent summers in New York and his winters in Florida. The trip home always involved a stop in the Smoky Mountains which he also loved.

Survivors are his companion of 20 years, Anne Ricks, his children: Shane of Scotia, Mike of Granville, James (Helenna) of Germany and Elisa Erickson (Curt) of Granville and Anne's children: Todd Ricks of Granville, Neal of FL and Paula diSessa of CA. He was blessed with six grandchildren: Ethan and Eric Erickson, Jr., Jacob and Christine Rice, and Elise and Samantha Rice. Frank was predeceased by an infant grandson.

A service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home in Granville, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com