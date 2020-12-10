Menu
Nina M. DeBlasio
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Barton-McDermott Funeral Home Inc
9 Pine St
Chestertown, NY

Nina M. DeBlasio

Mar. 17, 1936 - Dec. 5, 2020

CHESTERTOWN - Nina M. DeBlasio 84 died unexpectedly Saturday December 5, 2020. Born March 17, 1936 in Hastings-on-Hudson, she was the daughter of Jack and Josephine(Silvaggio) DosSantos.

Nina and her husband John enjoyed living in the Adirondacks. She will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife and mother.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by two brothers Jack and Louis DosSantos.

Survivors include her husband John J. DeBlasio of Chestertown; two sons: John J. (Ann) DeBlasio of Cortlandt Manor, Robert C. (Lori) DeBlasio of Dobbs Ferry; one sister Marie Munoz of PA.

Funeral and call hours are private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Rest In Peace Aunt Nina. You will be missed.
Cheryl Hashagen Pope
December 14, 2020
We will miss you. Rest In Peace
Sandy and Craig Miller
December 11, 2020
Jack Dos Santos
December 11, 2020
Rest in peace Mom. We love you.
Ann & John
December 10, 2020
I will cherish the memories Aunt Nina.
Dolly
December 10, 2020
Dolores Estes
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results