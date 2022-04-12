This tragedy is still so unimaginable to me and what you must be going through. You and Nina were such great neighbors when we lived next door and Sammi just loved you guys so much.I pray you will find peace one day and know that Nina is in such a better place now. All our love, Sammi and Karen.
Karen Perillat and Sammi (woof woof! )
February 13, 2022
So sorry for your loss God bless you and your family
Christina Jones
Family
February 11, 2022
My deepest condolences to you and your family in time that is unimaginable. I am so very saddened to learn of your tragic loss and can only hope you are able to find some comfort in knowing that your community as well as the surrounding communities are thinking of you and support you throughout this difficult time. God bless you and may Nina RIP and forever be in your hearts.
Melissa LaTour
Other
February 10, 2022
I would see them together, every day, doing errands. I'm heartbroken. God bless and be with you, and strengthen you.
Gisella Montanez
February 10, 2022
I used to work in Glens Falls and would see Sue and Nina always out and about together. I would smile to myself at their nearly matching outfits thinking they must be twins. I will surely miss seeing Nina and offer my deepest condolences to their families. I am amazed and heartened at the community coming together to support Sue and showing our love for 2 people that have touched our lives.
Debbie C
February 9, 2022
Soo very sorry for the tragic loss of this well known woman.My sincere condolences .May she rest in peace.
Pat
Acquaintance
February 9, 2022
My deepest condolences to you and your family. My heart is with you. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Bea Taylor
Acquaintance
February 8, 2022
Nina was a good friend.I'm going to miss her.May she rest in peace.Such a tragedy.My condolences to the family.
Therese Gonyea
Friend
February 8, 2022
I would always see the sisters walking around town when I lived in Glens Falls. They were always a joy to run into. Nina will be forever missed.
Jamie Johnson
Acquaintance
February 8, 2022
What a beautiful soul who was loved by all.and will be greatly missed