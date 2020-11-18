Norma M. Brown

Nov. 19, 1928 - Nov. 16, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE – Norma M. Brown, 92, of East River Drive, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center following a brief illness.

Born on Nov. 10, 1928 in Peasleeville, NY, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Margaret (Besaw) Lozier.

Norma graduated from Peru High School.

She married Robert Brown on April 13, 1957 and the couple resided in Lake Luzerne for many years. He passed away Sept. 4, 2010 following 53 years of marriage.

Norma was employed at the International Paper Co. in Corinth and then owned and operated Bob and Norma's grocery store on Eggleston St. in Corinth for many years.

Along with her husband, Bob, she enjoyed many hours spent during family gatherings and outings at the family patio at their home on East River Drive. She also loved to bake and cook, and going to Myrtle Beach during the winter.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by three brothers, Clarence "Gordy" Lozier, Arthur Lozier, and Gerald Lozier; and two sisters, Marie Merchant and Doris Darrah.

Survivors include three children: Stephen Brown (Nancy) of Hadley, Ronald Brown (Jose Quinones) of Queensbury, and Karen Staring of Greenville, SC; five grandchildren: Craig, Daniel, Tia, Nicole, and Ashlee; nine great-grandchildren; five siblings: Alta Blake, Betty Burl, Helen Smith, Muriel Elliot, and Laura "Jean" Harrison; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank the Marcotte family for all their love and support over the years.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorials take the form of donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.