Norman Waite Allen

Sept. 2, 1922 - Dec. 19, 2020

EASTON - Norman Waite Allen passed away peacefully at home, December 19, 2020. He was born September 2, 1922 in Troy, the son of George Norwood and Edith May (Waite) Allen.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Gertrude and daughter-in-law, Paula Allen. He is survived by his five children: Judith (Joseph) Moore of Denver, CO; Norma (Allen) Rapp, George (Carol) Allen, Eric (Leslie) Allen and Cynthia (Timothy) Bulger, all of Easton; as well as a legacy of 16 grandchildren; and soon to be 34 great grandchildren. He was the epitome of the WWII, "Greatest Generation" hard working and a strong leader committed to the betterment of his family, businesses, community and country.

In his youth, Norm spent his summers helping on the family farm, now known as Allenwaite Farms. Following his graduation from Troy High School, he attended Cornell University until he was drafted by the Army. He was honorably discharged and assigned to farm production after the death of his only brother, George Eben. He met his wife, Gertrude (Durfee), through Cornell University and they married December 23, 1944. Norman completed his B.S. degree in Agricultural Engineering in 1946. He continued to operate the farm and also devoted his leadership abilities to agricultural advancement, education and community development.

He served on a number of notable agricultural related boards; the Central Bank for Cooperatives in Denver, CO, President Reagan's Advisory Council on Farm Credit, Eastern Artificial Insemination Cooperative, National Association of Animal Breeders, and the Empire Livestock Marketing Coop.

His community service included; a Director of the Regional BOCES District, Greenwich Central School Board for 23 years, and a Director of the New York School Boards Association. He also served as a director of the Mary McClellan Hospital, a member of the Easton Town Planning Board and a trustee of the Easton United Methodist Church. Norm felt especially honored to have received the Cornell University Outstanding Alumni Award and the Dyer Award for Distinguished School Board Service. He was most proud of his family and Allenwaite Farms as it continues to be operated and expanded through his sons and grandsons' stewardship.

His family feels so fortunate he was able to live out his 98 years in his home. They are grateful to his devoted caregivers who helped to make this possible and who always commented on the kind gentleman that he was.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held in the Spring, followed by a memorial service, the details to be announced.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made to the Agricultural Stewardship Association, 2531 NY Route 40, Greenwich, NY 12834 or the Easton United Methodist Church, 12053 NY Route 40, Schaghticoke, NY 12154.

