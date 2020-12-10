Menu
Norman E. Trombley
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

Norman E. Trombley

Oct. 14, 1931 - Dec. 7, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - Norman E. Trombley, 89, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital following months of declining health. Norm was born in the town of Fort Edward on October 14, 1931, the son of Floyd and Daisy (Joiner) Trombley.

He attended Hudson Falls High School. Following school, Norm joined the Naval reserve in Glens Falls, where he then left to serve in the Navy.

Upon his return to civilian life, Norm loved to hunt and fish throughout the Adirondacks. Norm was a carpenter by trade and later became the HUD director for the Village of Corinth, where he oversaw the home revitalization and winterization programs. He took much pride in helping others through this agency's programs. Later, Norm started a small engine repair shop where he repaired lawnmowers and snowblowers until his health would no longer allow him to continue.

On February 8, 1996, Norm married Lillian Montgomery Moorman in Hudson Falls, where they resided until her passing on November 6, 2002.

Besides his parents, Norm was predeceased in death by his wife Lillian, a son, Timothy Trombley, a sister, Jean Walsh and brother-in-law, Allyn Walsh.

Norm is survived by a daughter, Christine Trombley of Overton, NV; his brother, William (Bonnie) Trombley of Queensbury; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, at this time there will be no calling hours.

There will be a graveside service in the Spring at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc, 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.



Published by Post-Star on Dec. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Carleton Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Uncle Norm will be missed. He took pride in coming to our home when I was a child. He would bring a six pack of Pepsi or pocket full of quarters for the six kids.
Helen Trombley Carroll
December 10, 2020
So sorry to see that Normie has passed. Many memories of him as my Dads buddy in my youth. RIP Norm
Irma Hamblin
December 10, 2020
