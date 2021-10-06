Novamay Mary-Deanne Knobel

FORT EDWARD - Novamay Mary-Deanne Knobel went home to heaven on October 2, 2021 after a short stay with her mother, father, and her family.

Novamay was a much anticipated, and well-loved addition to her family.

She was a perfect angel and will be greatly missed by her mom and dad, Analise Nash and Zachary Knobel; her siblings: Natalie and Zachary Knobel Jr.; her maternal grandparents, Angela and Steven Belden and George and Theresa Nash; her paternal grandparents, Katrina and Scott Majer, and Thomas and Shauna Knobel; as well as numerous aunts, uncles; and cousins who loved her so.

At the family's request, funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Memorial donations in Novamay's name can be made to the Angel Names Association, 321 Angel Rd., Corinth, NY 12822.

