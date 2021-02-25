Menu
Olivia M. "Libby" Granger
1952 - 2021
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

Olivia "Libby" M. Granger

Jan. 17, 1952 - Feb. 23, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – Olivia "Libby" M. Granger, 69, of Oak Street, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Born on January 17, 1952 in Montreal, Canada, she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret (Glenday) Wells.

Olivia's family was her life. There isn't anything that she wouldn't have done to make their day brighter or easier. In retirement, she played Roles of Libbapida, two cents and she was the founding member of the Together We Are Trouble Club and A-hole Club President. She was known for being the family Uber driver, taking her grandsons and granddaughter whereever they wanted to go. Most recently, she added the Dollar Store and Starbuck's with her granddaughter to the list.

Olivia enjoyed cleaning the homes of her daughters and doing laundry. She was frequently called "the maid". Olivia would always say that she was cleaning and doing the laundry because she knew what it was like to work full time and raise a family. Always there to help her girls.

Olivia enjoyed game night and the laughs that were had over her three letter three point words in Scrabble. She also loved traveling with her daughter, Tracey, grandsons and granddaughter. Her grandsons regarded her as the best grandmother they could ever have. She was loved deeply and will be greatly missed by them and the entire family.

Libbapida will be greatly missed, two cents will no longer be around, but she will still haunt us in our sleep. The Doyles and Tardiffs will make their own food, pick up their own dog and cat mess, do their own laundry and dishes. It will be quieter now because no one will be talking to themselves.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers: David Wells and Robert Wells of Canada, her brother-in-law, John Bruce of Australia, her father and mother-in-law, Roger and Frances Granger, her sister-in-law, Virginia French, her brothers-in-law: Michael Lyons, Michael Granger and Craig Granger.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Peter Granger; her daughters: Lisa (Christopher) Doyle and Tracey (William) Tardiff; her grandsons: Mark "Willy Man" William and Caleb Tardiff; her granddaughter, Charlotte Doyle; her brother, William (Diane) Wells; her sisters: Georgianne (Brian) Fordham and Heather Bruce; her sisters-in-law: Michelle (Denny) Lyons, Terry (Doug) Heald and MaryAnn Dourghty; her brothers-in-law: Roger (Margie) Granger and Charlie (Sherri) Granger; several nieces, nephews of USA, Canada and Australia; and close cousin, Elizabeth Rae of Canada.

Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc., P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Drive, #100, Albany, NY 12205 or the charity of choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net


Published by Post-Star on Feb. 25, 2021.
Carleton Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lisa, Tracy and family; I am so sorry to hear about Libby´s passing. She really was a great woman and will be missed.
Vicky Freebern
February 25, 2021
The lost of a mother is devastating. The love that a mother gives is measured by the love she receives. Your mother was over flowing with the love she receives from all of you I remember thinking how will I go on when my mother died. How will I ever face life the same way,now that she is gone. I learned through time that she may be gone but she is alive in my heart and thoughts The lost may seem for ever When you think of her and a tear comes up,try to remember that soon when you think of her you will smile and even laugh. My family will be saying prayers for each of you Godspeed
Charles Granger
February 25, 2021
