Pasquale "Pat" Catone
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Pasquale "Pat" Catone

Nov. 28, 1938 - Dec. 24, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Pasquale "Pat" Catone, 83, passed away on Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24, 2021, after a long illness with his loved ones by his side.

Born November 28, 1938, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Diamond and Angeline (Cifone) Catone.

After graduating from Hudson Falls High School, Pat served in the United States Air Force from November 1956 until his honorable discharge July 1961.

Pat married Linda Ellsworth Higgins on December 13, 1986, at their home on Forest Lane in Queensbury.

Some of his many enjoyments included hunting and fishing, crossword puzzles and especially spending time with his family and friends.

He dedicated over 26 years of service at the Warren County Sheriff's Department before retiring as Sergeant in 1996. Pat later served as security at Warren County Human Resources building for four years. He was an active member of the American Legion Post No. 553, Elks Lodge No. 81, and the Italian American Club.

In addition to his parents, Pat was predeceased by his sister, Antoinette LaPoint.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Catone of Queensbury; his children: Amy Miller (Brian) of Fort Edward, William "Bill" (Lisa) Catone also of Fort Edward, Julie (James) Lavin of Hartford, Kim Higgins of Queensbury, and Michael (Rachel) Higgins of MT; grandchildren: Logan Catone, Parker Catone, Heather Miller of Fort Edward, James Patrick "J.P." and Jaclyn Lavin of Hartford, Dalton Higgins of UT and Gaites Higgins of ID; brothers: Anthony "Tony" (Margaret) Catone of Hudson Falls and Matt (Laurie) Catone of Queensbury; also several nieces, nephews; and cousins: Tony Catone of Queensbury, Michelle Kauffman of Queensbury, Timmy Catone of Queensbury, Mark Catone of South Glens Falls, and Jeffery LaPoint of Hartford; and nephew, Kevin LaPoint.

At the family's request, there will be no services.

The family wishes to extend a sincere and heart felt thank you to the Warren Center's nurses, doctors and all employees who were involved in Pat's Case there for all the love and compassionate care they gave Pat.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.



Published by Post-Star on Dec. 30, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss . Pat was one of the good guys
Jim Campinell
Friend
January 1, 2022
Tony, sorry to hear of your brother´s passing Bill
Bill Larmon
Other
December 30, 2021
Linda: My deepest sympathy to you and your family!
Bud York
December 30, 2021
So sorry to hear of Pats passing. We worked together at the Sheriffs office for many years. He was a good friend and a great guy. We used to have some fun times at camp with the crew. Condolences to all his family.
Kibby French
Work
December 30, 2021
A heartfelt thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
Den
December 30, 2021
