GLENS FALLS -

Patricia A. Denton, 79, of Glens Falls, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Calling hours will be on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will follow the calling hours, at 1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

The Rite of Committal will follow at Seeley Cemetery in the town of Queensbury.

A full obituary will be in a future edition of the Post Star.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.