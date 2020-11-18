Patricia Ann Jurnak

Jan. 15, 1947 - Nov. 15, 2020

MIDDLE GRANVILLE – Patricia Ann Jurnak, age 73, passed away at her home on Sunday, November 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Pat was born on January 15, 1947, in Granville, NY the daughter of the late Emerson and Alice (Benway) Cook.

She graduated from Granville High School. She enlisted in the US Navy in 1965 and was a proud Veteran.

Pat was a hard worker her entire life. Though she held several jobs, some two at a time, she retired from Norton Co.

She loved gardening, both flowers and vegetables. She may not have grown them, but a bouquet of carnations would melt her heart. Pat was always up for a shopping trip. She loved spending time with her family and friends. When she was not working, she liked playing cards or bingo with them.

Her true time to shine was family holiday gatherings. She decorated for Christmas with great enthusiasm, but all holidays were true celebrations. She was a great cook, and the family looked forward to her Peanut Butter Cake, fudge and her baked beans. She loved being a grandmother. An activity that the grandchildren will miss but have wonderful memories of was baking cupcakes with her and then decorating them. And of course, eating them. There was a smile on her face that did not leave when her family was around. Pat was the undisputed matriarch of the family. She will be remembered as a trustworthy and strong lady.

Pat was predeceased by her parents, and her brothers Emerson and Richard. She will be missed everyday by her husband Mark Jurnak and her children: Tammy Bushman-Pearce of Granville, Mike Bushman (Leslie) of Granville, Thomas Bushman (Ashley Eagan) of Whitehall, James Bushman (Charity) of Granville and Brad Hanna (Nichole) of Schenectady. She is also survived by her brother Wayne Cook (Bella) of Granville and "sister" Sandy Therrien. Pat was blessed with 19 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:30 PM at the North Granville Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 - 8 PM on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. Covid-19 restrictions are that a mask must be worn at all times while in the funeral home. There are restrictions as to the number allowed in the building at a time. Please be patient.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Granville Legion/ VFW Honor Guard or to the American Cancer Society in her memory.