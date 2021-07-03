Patricia "Pat" (Harrington) Cenate

Aug. 1, 1942 - July 1, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Patricia "Pat" (Harrington) Cenate, 78, of Queensbury, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Born on August 1, 1942 in Hudson Falls, Pat was the daughter of the late Walter and Gladys (Kingsley) Harrington. She was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School.

On May 27, 2000, Pat married Michael "Mike" Cenate. They lived in Hartford for many years, until his passing on May 11, 2015.

Pat retired after working for many years in the medical device manufacturing field.

She was devoted to the Lord, attending church regularly. Pat enjoyed reading and completing puzzles. She loved spending time with her cats, and hosting family barbeques and dinners, alongside her husband, Mike. Pat especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Besides her parents and husband, Mike, Pat was predeceased by her brothers: Jay Harrington, Dale Harrington and Gary Harrington; and her grandson, Shawn Saville, Jr.

Survivors include her children: Patti Griffin and her spouse, Jim, Shawn Saville and his spouse, Trisha, Floyd Saville III and his spouse, Lisa and Brian Saville and his partner, Chuck Southard; her siblings: Sherry Havens and her spouse, Wayne, Donna Harrington, Nicky Harrington and his spouse, Linda; as well as many grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Friends may call, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be conducted, Tuesday, at 6 p.m., following the calling hours, with the Pastor Paul Tebbano, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Pat may be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

