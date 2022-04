Patricia A. Choukeir

FORT EDWARD -

Patricia A. Choukeir, 57, passed away on March 31, 2022. Calling hours will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 PM on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd. Queensbury, NY. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Post Star.